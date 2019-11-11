Raiders Defender Epically Trolled Philip Rivers After Win vs. Chargers

The Oakland Raiders just had a great week. They beat the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in a five-day period and are now only 0.5 games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead. The win against the Chargers was probably the sweetest feeling as it was a victory over a fierce rival during what could be the last primetime game in Oakland.

Normally, the offense has been bailing out the defense this season, but the latter played savior in Week 10. Philip Rivers has been dominant in Oakland over his career, but he had one of his worst performances against the Raiders. He threw three interceptions and looked rattled all game. Much of that was thanks to the defense’s pass rush. Defensive end Benson Mayowa, who had 1.5 sacks on Rivers, trolled the quarterback big-time after the game.

“YEA PHILIP YO A** WASN’T GOING NO WHERE,” said Mayowa on Instagram.

Other Raiders piled as Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell and Maurice Hurst commented on it. Johnathan Abram had the best comment: “Philip is a turnover machine.”

Though Mayowa doesn’t say Philip Rivers’ full name in his caption, it’s obvious who he’s talking about. The Chargers quarterback has a long history of trashing talking the Raiders any chance he gets, so he’s finally gotten a taste of his own medicine. Rivers doesn’t have much time left in the NFL. He turns 38 before the season ends and has already shown that he’s in decline. The 2004 NFL Draft class had pretty impressive quarterback talent, but it’s looking like time is up for the tops guys. Eli Manning is benched, Ben Roethlisberger is hurt and Rivers is finally regressing.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Benson Mayowa Has Earned Contract Extension

The Raiders have been desperate for a consistent pass rusher since trading away Khalil Mack and they may have found it in Benson Mayowa. Mayowa isn’t the every-down play that Mack is, but he’s proven to have the ability to get after the quarterback. He has seven sacks in eight games played and hasn’t been the starter once. He doesn’t see the field very much but is still one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL and is leading the Raiders in sacks. He’s only on a one year deal, but it looks like he thinks he should get an extension.

The Raiders would be smart to try and extend him soon. Desperate teams will shell out big bucks for productive pass rushers in the offseason. Once the bigger names are off the market, a player like Mayowa could get a lot of looks, especially if he breaks 10 sacks on the season. It’s clear that Maxx Crosby, Arden Key and Clelin Ferrell are the defensive ends of the future for the silver and black. However, Mayowa seems to fit in incredibly well with this group and the Raiders should not let him go.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Richie Incognito Puts NFL on Notice [LOOK]

