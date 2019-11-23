Ravens vs. Rams Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Just how good are Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

Good enough to make the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) home underdogs for the first time since 2017, as the Ravens (8-2) and their MVP-caliber quarterback enter their Monday Night Football matchup riding a six-game winning streak with victories over Seattle and New England.

The Rams, who went 13-3 and won the NFC Championship last season, have regained some traction after winning three of their last four games. But the wins have come against the likes of Atlanta, Cincinnati and Chicago, all of which are playing far below the current level of Baltimore.

Both sides are looking to improve their NFL playoff standings with just six weeks left in the regular season. The Ravens are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and lead their division by three games, while the Rams are chasing a wild-card spot at third in the NFC West.

Here’s some more background on the NFC powers along with stats and advice on the Week 12 matchup.

Ravens vs. Rams Game Details

Date: Monday, November 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: LA Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Ravens -3

Total: 46.5

Line Movement

The opening line hasn’t budged in what was already quite the statement with Baltimore opening as 3-point road favorites, but the opening total has steadily dropped from 49 to 46.5 throughout the week, according to OddsShark.

What’s more interesting, though, is that 79 percent of public bets have the Ravens walking away with a win, according to ActionNetwork.com.

Betting Trends

Ravens are 6-1-1 ATS in last 8 road games

Ravens are 10-2 SU in last 12 games as favorites

Rams are 0-4 ATS in last four games as home underdogs

Rams are 10-5 SU in their last 15 games

Ravens are 2-4 SU in last 6 road games against Rams

Total has gone OVER in 6 of last 9 games in Ravens-Rams series

Analysis & Picks

The Ravens are the only NFL team currently averaging more than 30 points per game on the season, a measure that ticks up to 39 points per game when looking just at their last four. A big reason for that is Jackson is at the center of nearly every play as one of the most versatile and dangerous quarterbacks in the league — if not the most versatile and dangerous.

Jackson has averaged 8.1 yards per completion on 185 this season with 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions this year, but he’s also leading the Ravens in rushing with 781 yards and another six touchdowns. Sure, he’s fumbled three times on 116 carries, but he has yet to lose one of them for his team.

Containing Jackson will need to be the top priority of the Rams defense on Monday night, and it will be a job that falls on the entire unit. The Rams have been one of the best defensively, especially against the run, in the past month, but forcing turnovers is the surest way to keep Jackson from establishing momentum on the road.

The Rams have a signature win over the Saints in Week 2 and could change their season with a prime-time win at home, but nothing has gotten close to slowing down Jackson and the Ravens in recent weeks. And until a team can prove otherwise, it’s hard to bet against them.

Pick: Ravens -3

Over-under: Over 46.5

Prediction: Ravens 34, Rams 20

