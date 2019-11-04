Redskins Game Notes from Dwayne Haskins Starting Debut and Loss to Bills

The Washington Redskins fell to the Buffalo Bills, 24-9, for their eighth loss of the season. The game was the first-ever NFL start by rookie quarterback Dwyane Haskins.

The former Ohio State star had some promising moments in his debut as a lead signal-caller but as has been the case for the past three games, the Redskins offense wasn’t able to produce a touchdown. Washington has now gone 13 straight quarters without an offensive touchdown.

The Redskins (1-8) did compete against the Bills (6-2), but couldn’t generate the offensive production and defensive stops needed to hand the Bills their second consecutive home setback of the season.

In defeat, however, the Redskins re-wrote several historical statistics and individual players put their names in the team record books.

Here are a few feats accomplished in the Week 9 road loss.

On Defense:

The Redskins limited the Bills offense to 268 total net yards, which is the fewest of the season and the fewest since holding the Jacksonville Jaguars to 192 total net yards in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

Washington’s defense limited the Bills offense to 160 passing yards, their second-lowest output of the season [151 vs. SF, Week 7].

The Redskins held the Bills to a season-low seven passing first downs. It is the fewest they’ve allowed since Week 15 of 2018 vs Jacksonville [two].

The defense posted two sacks, marking the fifth consecutive game they have recorded two or more sacks. It is the team’s longest stretch since Week 8-Week 12 of 2018. The Redskins now have six multi-sack games this season.

On Offense:

The Redskins did not commit a turnover for the first time since Week 6.

The Redskins finished with 127 rushing yards, their fourth consecutive game of 75+ rushing yards. It is the team’s longest streak since Week 13-Week 16 of 2018.

As mentioned, Haskins Jr. earned his first career start and ended with 144 yards on 15-of-22 passing. The rookie’s 15 completions are the most by a Redskins rookie since Robert Griffin III completed 16 passes on December 23, 2012.

Haskins finished with a completion percentage of 68.2, the ninth highest in franchise history by a rookie. The 68.2 completion percentage is the second-highest all-time in a starting debut by a Redskins rookie [2012, Robert Griffin III, 73.1].

Running Back Adrian Peterson posted 108 rushing yards on 18 carries [6.0 per]. It is his highest average with at least 10 carries since Week 3 of 2018 [6.3]. He also hauled in a 22-yard reception.

Peterson finished the first half of the game with 123 scrimmage yards. That was the fifth-most scrimmage yards he has ever had in the first half of a game in his career. It’s the first time that he registered 100-plus scrimmage yards in the first half of a game since 2015. The former Oklahoma star finished the first half of the game with 101 rushing yards. It was the ninth-most rushing yards he has ever had in the first half of a game in his career. It’s the first time that he registered 100-plus rushing yards in the first half of a game since 2012.

The 101 rushing yards in the first half is the third-most in the first half of a game in 2019. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson [111 yards vs. CIN] and Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook [105 yards vs. GB] are the only two players with higher first-half rushing outputs this season.

Peterson had six 10-plus yard rushes in the first half which is a new career-high. The six 10-plus yard rushes are tied for the sixth-most in a single game in his career.

Peterson now has 56 career games with 100-plus yards rushing, most among active players and ninth all-time. Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James are tied for eighth with 57 such games. Peterson leads all active players with 11 games of rushing for 100-plus yards in the first half. Ironically, Buffalo’s RB Frank Gore is second with eight games.

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in four receptions for 39 yards and now has six games this season with at least four catches. He is the sixth Redskins rookie to achieve that feat, joining Charlie Taylor [1964], Art Monk [1980], Keiland Williams [2011], Jordan Reed [2013] and Jamison Crowder [2015]. McLaurin is the 15th rookie in franchise history with 450-plus receiving yards in his rookie season.

Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded seven tackles (five solo) and set a career-high with three straight games with seven-plus tackles.

Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis added four solo tackles and a sack. He has 4.5 sacks on the year, tying his second-high single-season output [4.5 in 2017, 7.5 in 2018].

Cornerback Josh Norman finished with seven tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble. It is the most tackles he has registered in a single game since Week 3 of 2018 and the most passes defensed since Week 14 of 2018. Norman [43] is now tied with Sean Taylor for No. 10 in franchise history in passes defensed.