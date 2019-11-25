Rob Gronkowski Blasts Tom Brady and Patriots Prior to Win Over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are just never happy.

Prior to the team’s 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 — which moved the Patriots to a league-best 10-1 record on the season — former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t hold back in his criticism of his former team — they need to stop pouting and need to start having more fun.

The 30-year-old tight end is referencing the fact that Brady and the Patriots were seen pouting and in a negative mood following their 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Gronkowski, who now works as an analyst, stated the following during the pregame show leading into the Patriots’ matchup with the Cowboys.

“He’s so frustrated, too. It’s like, ‘Yo, you guys are 9-1.’ That’s one part I don’t miss about being there. Hand down. I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that,” Gronkowski said on air before Sunday’s Week 12 games began. “They’re frustrated. They’re 9-1. They win a game against Philly last week. We lost to them two years ago in the Super Bowl. They should be happy. Instead, you’re sitting there Sunday night thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’ No, that’s not the feeling you should be having. But you won the game. Enjoy it. Go out next week, and build off it,”

While Gronkowski certainly has a point that they’re never fully happy or satisfied in New England, it’s what has made them the greatest NFL dynasty in history. They’ve won six Super Bowls, been to nine total Super Bowls and have had a winning record in every season since 2001.

That kind of drive towards perfection has led the Patriots setting such a standard of excellence that has never been matched in NFL history.

While it certainly may not be “fun” to play in New England, all they do is win — which is all that head coach Bill Belichick really cares about at the end of the day.

Patriots Have History of ‘No-Fun’ Football

As you may remember, Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson blasted the Patriots for not being fun to play for following the team’s Super Bowl LII victory over New England.

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like (expletive) robots,” Johnson said. “Hey, stop being a (expletive) head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. “Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Patriots Set Yet Another NFL Record

Speaking of a standard of excellence, the Patriots not only won their 21st consecutive home game over the Cowboys on Sunday — which tied an NFL record that they had been a part of — they also set another NFL record.

New England won their 10th game of the season over the Cowboys, which means they’ve now at least 10 games in an NFL season for 17 consecutive seasons, breaking a tie with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in NFL history.

Patriots could become the 1st team in NFL history with ≥ 10 wins in 17 straight seasons 1. Patriots – 2003/2018 – 16 seasons

1. 49ers – 1983/1999 – 16 seasons details pic.twitter.com/LyC3jl69rN — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 24, 2019

Ironically enough, Brady grew up in the California area rooting for those Joe Montana and Steve Young-led teams. Now, he’s the one who has helped set it.

