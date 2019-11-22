Tom Brady Lashes Out on Idea of Patriots Re-Signing Antonio Brown

Tom Brady has had enough of the Antonio Brown questions.

After giving a more positive response to the idea of Brown possibly rejoining the New England Patriots earlier in the week, the veteran quarterback responded this time around with a more stout response — it is not up to him whether or not Brown plays for the Patriots again.

“I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me,” Brady told Gray, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can.”

The rumors of Brown re-signing with the Patriots have been rampant since the veteran receiver released a tweet at the beginning of the week apologizing to team owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB.”

Brown’s tenure in New England was a short one as he appeared in just one game with the team before he was released following sexual misconduct allegations from a second accuser.

At the beginning of the week, Brady kept his response short and sweet regarding Brown’s hopes for a return, simply saying “good for him.”

“I don’t put too much thought into it. But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

Reports Are Mixed Regarding Antonio Brown’s Return

While Patriots fans may — or may not — be holding out for hope that New England does bring in the dynamic receiver, the latest report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that the Patriots are not interested in a reunion with their former receiver.

“The book on Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots closed in September. It will not be reopened. The Patriots won’t be re-signing Brown, a source told The Athletic on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, this is becoming a game of “he says, she says,” because former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria — who played with Brady and for Bill Belichick from 2002 until 2005 — claims that New England has indeed had discussions about bringing back Brown.

Are the #Patriots looking at bringing back Antonio Brown?@christianfauria "I think they have kicked the tires…I know there have been discussions. That's for sure"#Patriots @GlennDOrdway @LouMerloni — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 21, 2019

Patriots Are Decimated At Wide Receiver

The bottom line is this — the Patriots just placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve, Mohamed Sanu could be out several weeks due to an ankle injury and Phillip Dorsett remains sidelined due to a concussion.

That is not including the fact that the Patriots have drastically struggled on offense all throughout the season, most notable over the past two weeks against formidable opponents in the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Patriots prepare for a big-time Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, another underwhelming performance against playoff-caliber opponent could end up leading the Patriots leaning Brown’s way.

