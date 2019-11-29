Saints NFC South Champions Gear & Apparel

And that makes three.
For the third consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints are the NFC South Champions. The team became the first in the NFL to clinch a berth for this season’s playoffs.
And now you can get the newest Saints postseason swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Celebrate their third straight trip to the NFL playoffs with a New Orleans NFC South Champions shirt or hat.
Shop the entire New Orleans Saints team store for more gear at Fanatics.
Keep reading to find out how to get the latest Saints playoff merchandise:
Celebrate New Orleans’s third straight division title with the Saints NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2019 NFC South Champions Cover Two T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the shirt features screen printed graphics with the words “The South Is Not Enough” and “Division Champions” and also the Saints’ logo. It also has a crew neck and is machine washable. Sizes for this men’s shirt run from Small to 5XL.
This shirt is also available in women’s sizes, youth sizes, and big and tall sizes.
Show off your team pride ahead of the NFL Playoffs in the New Orleans Saints New Era 2019 NFC South Division Champions 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.
Made of 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex, the structured fit hat has a curved bill, mid crown, embroidered graphics, six panel construction, and a snap closure in the back so it’s one size fits most.
Want to see more styles? Check out all the New Orleans Saints Hats at Fanatics for other models.
Let everyone know who you ride with in the Saints NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2019 NFC South Division Champions Cover Two Pullover Hoodie.
Ideal for cooler temperatures, the sweatshirt is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester. It features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and screen printed graphics.
Want to see other options? Take a look at all the New Orleans Saints Sweatshirts & Hoodies at Fanatics.