Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon Shares Cute Photo of Daughter

Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, are the proud parents of a daughter, Jada Barkley. Congdon posted an adorable photo of Jada decked out in her dad’s Giants jersey.

Congdon posted another photo of Jada “begging” for candy. It looked to be her Halloween outfit for the season.

Earlier this year, Congdon took to Instagram to send birthday wishes Barkley’s way. Congdon called Barkley an amazing “father, companion and friend.”

“My loves birthday weekend was one to remember! God really took his time on you, Saquon. I have had the privilege of watching you shape into an amazing father, companion and friend. 22 looks good on you 😍,” Congdon noted on Instagram.

Barkley Noted That He “Sacrifices My Body Every Single Day for My Daughter”

Barkley and Congdon welcomed their daughter on the week the running back was drafted into the NFL in 2018. The Giants running back appears to be loving fatherhood and spoke about his new family life with NJ.com during the offseason.

“That’s my everything,” Barkley told NJ.com. “Obviously I do it for myself because I love the game, I love competing and I want to go down as one of the best, but I go out there and sacrifice my body every single day for my daughter.”

Barkley made it clear that the couple’s daughter is his motivation for everything he does. The Giants running back admitted that he wants to “give her the world.”

“It’s not just football,” Barkley explained to NJ.com. “Every business decision I make, every investment, every marketing deal, all have to come with the mindset of my daughter being first. She is my world. I’m going to give her the world. I’m going to make sure she never has any worries in life, but I’m also going to show her that you have to work for everything in your life. I want to be the best role model and father I can be in her life.”

Barkley & Congdon Dated Since Their College Days at Penn State

Congdon and Barkley have been together since their college days at Penn State. Last year, Barkley praised Congdon calling her the “best role model” for their daughter.

“Happy birthday babe! Jada got the best role model as a mother 😍❤️,” Barkley posted.

Over the offseason, Congdon posted photos of the couple vacationing together in Turks and Caicos. After Barkley won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Congdon praised him on Instagram.

“Baby secured Offensive Rookie of the Year!!! No one could be more deserving. Your work ethic and competitive mindset is such an inspiration. The sky’s the limit 💫,” Congdon noted on Instagram.

The couple opted not to know the baby’s gender until after her birth. This meant Barkley and Congdon had to have names picked out for both a boy and a girl.

“We waited to find out the gender until birth,” Barkley explained to NJ.com. “If I was at a casino and I could’ve put (a bet) on whether it was a boy or a girl, I thought it was a boy because of the signs. We had multiple names picked out, but came to an agreement that we liked it. Her middle name is for her godmother, who is her aunt.”