Saquon Barkley’s Injury: What Happened to Giants RB in Week 10?

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur noted Saquon Barkley received x-rays after the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Jets. Shurmur did not release details on the specific injury that the x-rays were tied to, but Fanball’s Paul Charchian reported that Barkley was dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Adding insult to injury, Saquon Barkley is now on the sidelines with an apparent shoulder issue,” Charchian tweeted.

It has been a brutal 2019 for Barkley who returned from an ankle injury just a few weeks ago. Barkley missed three games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in September against the Buccaneers. After missing just three games, Barkley returned in Week 7 but has not quite looked like himself. Barkley has yet to rush for more than 100 yards since his return and is averaging a little more than three yards per carry in the three matchups since his injury.

Barkley Is Averaging a Little More Than 3 Yards Per Carry Since Returning From an Ankle Injury

Barkley struggled against the Jets notching 14 carries for just 28 yards in Week 10. Prior to the game, Barkley noted that the only number he cared about was the one in the win column.

“Disappointment? No,’’ Barkley explained to the New York Post. “What’s to be disappointed about? Obviously, yes, am I upset that we’re 2-7? I don’t think anyone’s happy that we’re 2-7. Am I happy that I hurt my ankle and I missed 3¹/₂ games this year? No, I’m not happy about that. But, disappointing? No.’’

Even before Barkley’s most recent injury, former NFL running back Tiki Barber noted the Giants should consider reducing his workload given the team is out of playoff contention.

“They’re gonna have to make a decision on how many carries as this season starts to unwind a little bit,’’ Barber noted to the New York Post. “They may have to figure out how to get Wayne Gallman more carries, because I don’t know if it’s worth it. If [Saquon is] not full-bore, if he’s not Saquon as we know Saquon, Rookie of the Year Saquon, he’s got to dial it back, because it’s not worth putting the mileage on as the season is getting away from them.’’

Barkley Appears to Have Sustained a Different Injury Than His Previous Ankle Sprain

Barkley’s latest injury does not appear to be tied to his previous ankle sprain. Shurmur did not provide details on Barkley’s injury only noting that he was “banged up” from the game.

“Pat Shurmur said Saquon Barkley got “banged up” during the game. He did not elaborate,” SNY.TV’s Ralph Vacchiano tweeted.

After the ankle injury, Barkley noted that he planned to be even better than prior to the setback.

“I promise you I’m coming back 10 times better and I’m going to try to return as quickly as possible, whenever it is to heal, so I can get back to help my team compete,” Barkley explained to NorthJersey.com. “That’s what I’m going to try to do.”