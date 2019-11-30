Shalaya Briston: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed on Friday night while at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex, as reported by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

The female suspect accused of stabbing Pryor was later identified as Shalaya Raelle Briston, 24. She was charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault. Pittsburgh Police said that they found a semi-automatic pistol in the front passenger seat of Pryor’s Mercedes-Benz, along with a lot of blood inside his vehicle and inside his apartment.

Authorities also accused Pryor of being at fault. He was charged with simple assault, according to the Pittsburgh Police. They described the incident as involving “mutual combatants.”

Reporter Amy Hudak of WPXI tweeted, “According to complaint, witness was overhead at the hospital saying “we should have just let him die.” They describe a very volatile relationship between Pryor and Briston. Witnesses said to police he “always had his hands all over her.”

Authorities told NBC News they responded to a call from a hospital for a male stabbing victim who had walked in at about 4:30 a.m and are now investigating the incident. Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office then confirmed the stabbing victim was Pryor.

ESPN Reporter Josina Anderson tweeted out a positive update early Saturday afternoon. She said, “A family spokesman says Terrelle Pryor is out of surgery now for the time being, but is still being listed in critical condition while under observation. I’m told detectives have visited the hospital where Pryor is at, per source.”

Here’s what you need to know about Shalaya Briston…..

1. Briston Graduated From Temple University

Like Pryor, Briston is a Pittsburgh native. She graduated from Steel Valley Senior High School, and studied college at Temple University, which is located in Philadelphia. As a Pennsylvania girl through and through, she’s also a die-hard hard Steelers fan. Her father, Desmond Bristol Sr., also lives in Pittsburgh.

2. Briston Sustained A Bruise On Her Nose & Two Broken Fake Nails, While Pryor Had Stab Wounds In His Shoulder And Chest

The incident between Pryor and Bristol took place at the Heinz Loft Apartments located at 300 Heinz Street, a historical industrial complex located in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. While Pryor immediately underwent surgery for his stab wounds, and was in critical condition for hour Saturday morning, the NFL free agents is now in stable condition and expected to survive the attack.

Bristol’s injuries were described by Police as being much more minor, however, it’s not yet known what preempted the fight.

3. Bristol & Pryor Never Went Public With Their Relationship On Social Media

It’s unknown when Bristol and Pryor first started dating, as neither of them ever posted a photo together on their respective Instagram pages. While Pryor’s Instagram is filled of phots of him playing football and of his son, Terrell II, Bristol shares numerous selfies of herself dressed up, just before heading out for the night.

The pair were both tagged in a friend’s Instagram post on January 20, in which they were both out together partying in a group at a club in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Bristol most recent post on INstagram went up 10 weeks ago. Dressed in all black, with black sunglasses, she captioned the posed shot, “always got chose, never been a chooser,” with a black heart emoji.

4. Police Are Not Conducting Interviews Right Away, But Said That Both Pryor And Bristol Are Facing Charges

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police shared on Facebook that they understand that there is a heightened level of interest in this case, but said that they will not be conducting interviews or holding a news conference at this time.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers said that they responded to a call from UPMC Mercy Hospital on November 30 for a male stabbing victim who had arrived there in critical condition by private means just after 4:30 a.m. The Violent Crimes Unit learned that Pryor’s injuries were incurred during an earlier dispute inside an apartment on the 200 block of Heinz Street on the city’s North Side.

5/ Pryor’s Baby Mama Was Heaven Lei Was Never A Suspect In the Stabbing, Nor Was Ex-Girlfriend Chania Ray

Pryor’s baby mama Heaven Lei, with whom the NFL free agent has one son, Terrell II, was ruled out as a suspect early on in the investigation. While there was some drama between Lei and another one of his ex-girlfriends, Chania Ray, back in 2018, Pryor and his baby mama continue to happily co-parent their child, whom just entered kindergarten this past year.

Terrell II even has his own Instagram account, which is run by both his father and mother.

With the beef with Lei behind her, Ray, has also moved on. She is now dating Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, Jalen Mills, 25.

READ NEXT: Rye Dag Holmboe: Meet Helena Bonham Carter’s 32-Year-old Boyfriend