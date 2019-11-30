Ex-Ohio State Star Terrelle Pryor Stabbed in Pittsburgh, in Critical Condition

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed on Friday night while at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex, as reported by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. Sources report that he’s in critical condition and that Pittsburgh Police has a woman in custody in relation to the stabbing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source.”

The Heinz Loft Apartments are located at 300 Heinz Street, is a historical industrial complex located in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Originally, from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, which is about 40 minutes east of Pittsburgh. Pryor played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010 as a quarterback and helped the team win the Big Ten Championship twice. Pryor was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played for the team until 2013.

After beginning his career as a quarterback, Pryor later converted to wide receiver. He proceeded to spend time with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. As a receiver, Pryor totaled 115 receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 NFL games.

1. Pryor Is Expected To Survive

ESPN senior writer Jeremy Fowler tweeted out a very promising up date on Saturday morning. He wrote, "A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress."

2. Pryor Lost his Surrogate Father 6 Days After His Biological Father Died

Pryor’s biological father, Craig Pryor, who left him, his brother and sister, and his mother, Thomasina, when he was just 6 years old, died at the age of 44 from a rare neurological disorder which had left him confined to a wheelchair.

Pryor told Cleveland.com of his upbringing, “It was pretty much my mom, me, my brother and sister,” said Pryor. “We were moving in out of hotels and stuff like that. We couldn’t afford a house,” adding that his mom often worked three or four jobs at a time, “along with dealing with my crazy self and my brother”

Not even a week later, Tony Sarniak, a wealthy local businessman who had taken Pryor under his wing when he was in the 5th Grade, passed away. Pryor said of Sarniak that he was a kind-hearted soul “who didn’t need anything from me. He knew I had talent and he knew one day I was going to make it. He did anything he could to help me, and that’s stuck with me to this day. He taught me it’s not always about yourself and it’s not always about your family. It’s also about helping others.”

3. Pryor Converted To Playing Wide-Receiver And Is Currently A Free Agent

After switching his on-field role from quarterback to wide-received, the 30-year-old has played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he was released by the Jaguars just before the 2019-2020 season, and remains a free agent.

Pryor continued to work out and stay in shape to get back in the game. In the hours before he was stabbed, he posted on his Instagram stories a video of him in the gym working out, and doing push ups.

4. Pryor Has a Son With Ex-Girlfriend Heaven Lei

The NFL free agent’s personal life was in public turmoil at the of December 2018, as his baby mama Heaven Lei got into social feud with his now ex-girlfriend, Chania Ray. Ray who accused Lei of hooking up with Pryor while she was still together with Pryor, and then having an abortion.

Ray wrote on Instagram, “Let’s be clear why me and terrelle even started falling off in the first place .. YOU and HIM did what grown people do (f***) and YOU got pregnant by him, and YOU got an abortion. This was never about your son and I’ve NEVER talked s–t about your son at all.”

In an e-mail to the New York Post, Lei said claims that she had an abortion were completely untrue and that the “whole situation started because Chania was caught on a recording speaking ill of my 4 year old son & that’s what made me go off on her on Instagram.” To read the entire social media argument, click here.

5. Prayers & Well Wishes For Pryor’s Recovery Poured In On Twitter

As the news spread of Pryor’s devastating situation, friends and fans from every team he’s ever played for and more shared their hopes online that the former NFL quarterback would fully recover from his injuries.

