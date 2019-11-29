Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 29

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Buffalo Bills going into Dallas and stunning the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and Ole Miss losing a heartbreaker after their receiver was penalized for a TD celebration that went off the rails.

Bills Serve Cowboys Cold Dish on the Road, Win Thanksgiving Day Stunner, 26-7

For Cowboys fans on Thursday, it was yet another spoiled Thanksgiving side dish of football, as Dallas fell by double-digits for the fourth time in the last six Thanksgiving games, taken down by the Buffalo Bills, 26-15.

The day got off on a high note for the Cowboys when they drove down the field for a 75-yard opening drive that resulted in a Jason Witten 8-yard touchdown catch and a 7-0 lead.

But it was all downhill from there, as the Bills ran off 26 unanswered points, stunning the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Former Cowboys’ receiver Cole Beasley had a banner day against his old mates, catching 6 passes for 110 yards, including a 25-yard TD in the second quarter that got the Bills within one.

Look who's back and SCORING in Dallas: @Bease11! Tied up! #GoBills

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2019

The Bills would reach deep into the playbook just before halftime when they pulled out a trick play that caught the Cowboys off guard. A reverse play was handed off to Bills receiver John Brown who then threw a pass to a wide-open Devin Singletary for a 28-yard TD that gave Buffalo a 13-7 lead at the break.

THANKSGIVING TRICKERY! John Brown's first NFL pass goes for SIX to @motorsingletary! #GoBills

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2019

Bills QB Josh Allen ran in a 15-yard TD in the third quarter to extend the lead to 23-7. The second-year QB completed 19 of 24 passes for 231 yards and finished with a career-best 120.7 passer rating.

This man is having a DAY. @JoshAllenQB takes it himself! #GoBills

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2019

With the win, the Bills improved to 9-3, which is their best start since 1996 when they finished 10-6 in Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly’s final season.

Ole Miss Loses Egg Bowl Following WR’s Mock Urinating Dog Celebration Leads to Penalty

Ole Miss falls in Egg Bowl after player celebrates a touchdown by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog. https://t.co/7DXmQGFUYW — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 29, 2019

It looked like the Egg Bowl was heading to a dramatic overtime conclusion between rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night when Ole Miss scored a touchdown with four seconds remaining to pull within one point of the lead.

And then it happened. Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore went from being the hero after catching the touchdown to the ultimate goat when he mimicked a dog crawling and urinating in the end zone.

This Egg Bowl ending was INSANE 🤯 Ole Miss scored with 4 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game with the PAT. After a flag for the excessive celebration moved the PAT back, the kicker missed wide right and Mississippi State held on to win the Egg Bowl 21-20. pic.twitter.com/z4U7c8JukQ — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2019

The TD “celebration” drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which pushed the game-tying extra point attempt back 15 yards.

Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan would go on to miss the kick wide right and Mississippi State won in bizarre but dramatic fashion, 21-20.

THE KICK IS NO GOOD! MISSISSIPPI STATE WINS THE EGG BOWL! pic.twitter.com/Cf6JA3bAJg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2019

Sometimes, you just can’t make this stuff up.

The @Saints are your NFC South CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/jyNUQczrXb — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 29, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 19 Cincinnati (10-1) at No. 18 Memphis (10-1)

Hosting the American Athletic Conference championship game and a potential shot at playing in the Cotton Bowl is on the line this afternoon when Memphis takes on Cincinnati. If Memphis wins, they would clinch a third consecutive West Division title and face Cincinnati again next week in the championship game.

WHEN: Today, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

NBA: Washington Wizards (6-10) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-2)

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers put their nine-game win streak on the line tonight when they face the Wizards at home.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

