Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 4

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Run Past Patriots, Hand Defending Champs First Loss

The Baltimore Ravens and their budding star quarterback Lamar Jackson proved that they were ready for the NFL’s big stage on Sunday night.

The Ravens took down the New England Patriots in front of a raucous home crowd, 37-20, handing them their first defeat of the season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a show against the league’s number one-ranked defense in front of a nationally-televised audience, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another score.

The Patriots defense was off to a historic start this season, having had only allowed four offensive TDs and no more than 14 points in a game in their first eight contests.

The Ravens scored four offensive touchdowns and put up 37 on the vaunted Pats’ defense, as they improved their record to 6-2, only 1 1/2 games behind New England for the AFC’s top seed.

The Ravens’ ground attack, which also featured Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, combined for 210 total rushing yards.

The loss snapped the defending champs’ 13-game winning streak (including playoffs) that dated back to December of 2018.

Rory McIlroy Continues Dominance, Wins WGC-HSBC Champions in Playoff Over Xander Schauffele

While most U.S. golf fans were asleep overnight on Saturday, Rory McIlroy was continuing his winning ways, capturing the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai, China.

McIlroy held off a valiant effort from the defending champion Xander Schauffele, beating him in a playoff to win his first World Golf Championship event since 2015.

The 26-year-old American, Schauffele, trailed by two strokes with four holes to play but birdied the 15th and 18th to force extra holes.

On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, McIlroy capitalized on a huge drive on the par-five 18th to score a birdie, while Schauffele wasn’t able to convert a 12-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff.

The reigning FedExCup champion McIlroy has begun the 2019-2020 season with a win and a third-place finish, that he took last week at the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan.

The 30-year-old has now won four tournaments in this calendar year.

4th win in last 15 starts.

16 top-10s in last 21 starts.

“The four wins this year have been wonderful. THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open, THE TOUR Championship to win the FedExCup, big events,” said McIlroy.

“But more than that, I think it is the consistency that I’m bringing week-in, week-out. Even if I don’t have my best stuff, at least give myself a chance.”

A great ending to a special week in Shanghai!

In this remarkable run of consistency, McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in 16 of his last 21 PGA TOUR starts.

NFL Week 9 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 9 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

HOUSTON TEXANS 26 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 3 BUFFALO BILLS 24 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 9 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 26 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 23 MIAMI DOLPHINS 26 NEW YORK JETS 18 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 22 CHICAGO BEARS 14 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 26 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 24 CAROLINA PANTHERS 30 TENNESSEE TITANS 20 OAKLAND RAIDERS 31 DETROIT LIONS 24 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 40 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 34 (F/OT) DENVER BRONCOS 24 CLEVELAND BROWNS 19 SAN DIEGO CHARGERS 26 GREEN BAY PACKERS 11 BALTIMORE RAVENS 37 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 20

Florida State has fired head coach Willie Taggart, per @Matt_Fortuna pic.twitter.com/RZ9cIqpAS4 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 3, 2019

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The top two rushers in the NFL from last season meet tonight, as Ezekiel Elliott and the NFC East-leading Cowboys take on Saquon Barkley and the Giants in prime-time. The Cowboys have won five straight in the series, including a season-opening 35-17 win in Dallas.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

