Wake Forest vs. Clemson Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The path to the College Football Playoff is crystal clear for Clemson. If the Tigers can win their final two games in the regular season and win the ACC Championship game for a remarkable fifth straight season, then Clemson will undoubtedly earn a spot in college football’s final four. Wake Forest is coming off their most lopsided loss of the season, a 36-17 setback against Virginia Tech. Wake quarterback Jamie Newman threw two interceptions in the loss against the Hokies. Clemson is tied for 12th in the FBS with 11 picks this season.

We break down the game and offer our best bets and predictions for this ACC matchup.

Wake Forest at Clemson Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

TV: ABC

Spread: Clemson -34.5

Total: 59.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Clemson -32 and has moved towards the favorite with most of the books offering Clemson -34.5, according to VegasInsider.com. The majority of the action has also been on the favorite, with the Tigers receiving 66% of the bets and 63% of the money, according to The Action Network.

There has been a sharp move in the total for this game, which opened at 63, but is now down to 60 at most shops. With 68% of the bets on the over but 54% of the money on the under, there is clear reverse line movement on the total.

Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 4-4-1 ATS this season

Clemson is 7-3 ATS this season

Under is 6-3 in Wake Forest games this season

Over is 5-5 in Clemson games this season

Clemson is 15-5-1 in last 21 conference games

Under is 5-1 in Wake Forest’s last 6 conference games

Wake Forest is 4-1 in last 5 meetings

Prediction & Picks

It’s hard to back Wake Forest here. Clemson seems to be peaking right in time for the stretch run as Dabo Sweeney looks to defend the Tigers’ national crown. Last week’s 55-10 beatdown of North Carolina State should be a warning for any team thinking that Clemson is not as talented or as dangerous as they were last season. Trevor Lawrence has been consistent under center, throwing three touchdowns in each of his last five games. The sophomore quarterback is no longer under consideration for the Heisman Trophy, as many thought he would be in the preseason, but he is an experienced and talented signal-caller with unlimited firepower in his arsenal. Give me the Tigers.

PICK: Clemson -34.5 (-110)

Clemson leads the ACC allowing just 11.5 points per game. I know the Tigers will get their points, but I don’t think Wake’s offense will be able to keep up. The Demon Deacon’s have held their own defensively this season as well, allowing just 25.9 points per game The sharp move towards the under in this game makes this an easy pick. If you can get it anywhere over 60, take it.

PICK: Under 59.5 (-110)

