“Washed King” LeBron James Tweets Reminder After Historic Triple-Double

Los Angeles Lakers‘ Lebron James who is now playing in his 17th season and is soon approaching 35-years-old is far from “washed” as the legend not only powered a comeback over the Chicago Bulls but made history on Tuesday night. James’ is the first player to record a third consecutive triple-double since Magic Johnson in 1987. According to research by the Elias Sports Bureau, he is also the oldest player to do so surpassing the mark previously held by Jason Kidd.

Jay Cohen of the Associated Press reports following the game James’ stated “It comes with team success for me… A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it’s not in a win.”

The Lakeshow Rallied by LeBron James

While topping the Bulls 118-112 James posted 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists sending the Lakers’ into their sixth straight win. The first two games of his triple-double streak were against the Dallas Mavericks with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists and against the San Antonio Spurs and 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

While James’ was the star of the show, he had the help of his teammates in order to execute a notable performance to win over the Bulls. The Lakers trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half but that quickly changed as they pulled off a jaw-dropping game dominating in the fourth quarter.

Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels, Kyle Kuzma, and Dwight Howard had a 14-0 run to take a 94-93 lead. Kuzma impressed scoring 11 of his 15 points in the final period during his third appearance after missing the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury. King, James’ then helped close out the victory after he checked in with 8:37 remaining allowing the Lakers to come out on top.

James’ Tweets Silencing Haters

Following James’ historic moment he jumped on twitter to respond with a simple message that flooded with comments and retweets. According to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports, James’ Quote-tweeted a note from the official Lakers account celebrating his third straight triple-double, and wrote “#WashedKing” next to two emojis, one of which was doing the “shh” sign, while the other was a crown.

This also is not the first time James’ has embraced the “Washed King” phrase. In August of 2019, he wrote “#washedking” on a video of him practicing and posted it on his Instagram story.

LeBron in the lab sharpening his tool kit 💪(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/YajY0puIuB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2019

Coming into the 2019-20 season which is one of the hardest-fought leagues in recent years, there were legitimate questions whether or not LeBron James still had it in him to carry the Lakers team to a championship. The talk of James’ slowing down as he got older began shortly after a groin injury limited him to a career-low 55 games last season. It is not hard to believe that after 17 seasons many wonder if James’ will perform the way he has in the past. Although these doubts have been weighed on his shoulders, it didn’t stop him from proving himself and continuing to make history.

Los Angeles now has a couple days off as they come off a solid 3-0 road trip before resuming play at home Friday night against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.