Patriots’ Hall-of-Famer “Optimistic” About Offense

It is truly a rare occasion when the New England Patriots are one of the teams in NFL struggling most to generate offense. But, through 12 weeks of the 2019 season, the Patriots have struggled to consistently put points on the board.

New England’s defense has been among the best in NFL history, helping the team to a 10-1 record and first place in the AFC. But how long that status lasts depends on whether or not the offense can produce down the stretch.

Quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t made any excuses and has been more outspoken about his frustration over the lack of production by the offense. Throughout Brady’s tenure with New England, the Patriots have found success through various different strengths.

The 2019 Patriots are similar to the 2003 team early in the team’s dynasty. That year, New England gutted out games against Dallas, 12-0, Cleveland 9-3, two against Miami, 19-13 and 12-0, and the New York Giants, 17-6. The defense was the key for that year’s team, but by the end of the season, the offense was clicking enough to fuel a Super Bowl run.

One member of that team, Willie McGinest, feels the Patriots will be just fine offensively as the season comes to a close. Speaking on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Tuesday, McGinest talked about Brady’s past experiences with changing personnel and why the Patriots will be able to work through it once again.

“I’m optimistic about the offense. I look at the game and the players a little bit different than the average fan. They’ve got three new pieces at the receiver position. I remember the last time that happened and it took some time to get in sync and it was a struggle. Tom’s a competitor, he wants to play at a certain level and it starts with him. He’s got to do a better job, make some better throws, and get his guys in better positions. You can see right now they’re not totally in sync but they will make those adjustments the more time they have together. I think they will get it together, there’s a lot of football left and if you’re going to win you’ve got to be able to score points. I expect this offense to get back on track if I know Tom Brady and this offense.”

Just Like Last Year?

The Patriots had a portion late last season where the team was struggling to put together consistent efforts on both sides of the ball. Following a Week 15 loss to Pittsburgh, New England used its final two contests against non-playoff opponents as “get right” games.

That same schedule is lining up for New England this year. The Patriots play Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Miami in the final three weekends of the season. With an extra day of rest between their Week 16 game against the Bills and the finale against the Dolphins, the Patriots could try some things and have an opportunity to get on the same page ahead of the postseason.

