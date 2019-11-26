Tom Brady Provides Update on Injured Right Elbow

The New England Patriots got quite a scare on Friday when starting quarterback Tom Brady exited practice early with a right elbow injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Heading into Sunday’s game against Dallas, Brady was questionable but ended up playing despite his injured elbow. He finished the game 17 for 37 for 190 yards and a touchdown pass in less-than-stellar conditions at Gillette Stadium.

On Monday night, while appearing on Westwood One, Brady discuessed his recovery process as well as how he feels in the buildup to the Patriots’ Week 13 matchup as Houston. Here’s what he had to say, as transcribed by WEEI.

“I like to believe that over the years I have gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself. I know when I need a little time and I know if it is a day or a practice rather be stubborn through things like I probably used to. I think it’s smart to get ahead of injuries, and I spent a lot of time with Alex [Guerrero] getting extra treatment. I did so after the game [Sunday] night and did so [Monday]. I’ll be good this week. I will be excited to take on our toughest challenge of the year and go into Houston and try and win a game on Sunday Night Football.”

When asked on Monday morning during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” how his elbow felt during the game on Sunday, he quickly responded by saying “How did it look?”

Can the Patriots’ Offense Figure Things Out Down the Stretch?

The Patriots have managed just 30 points over the last two weeks with an offense sputtering as a result of injuries and a lack of continuity among Brady and his receivers. With offenses of fellow Super Bowl contenders Baltimore, New Orleans, and San Francisco all scoring over 30 points in Week 12, there’s certainly a reason to be concerned.

New England’s offense clearly has the ability to be explosive when healthy, but that has big a big ‘if’ all season long. New England was without Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu for their victory over Dallas, with both potentially set to return in the coming weeks.

The Patriots also end the season with games against Cincinnati and Miami as part of their final three contests after a Week 14 battle with Kansas City at home. New England’s true test will be if their offense can keep up with that of the Chiefs in that game.

The Patriots allowed 71 points over two meetings with the Chiefs and scored 80. If the Week 14 game is anything like last year’s pair of meetings, the Patriots could be in for a real challenge. With New England walking a fine line now in regards to retaining the top-seed in the AFC, that offensive production will need to increase as its defense clamps down on opponents.

