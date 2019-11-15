Reason WWE’s Bill Goldberg Never Faced Stone Cold Steve Austin Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has had numerous iconic bouts with the likes of Sting, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Bret ‘The Hit Man’ Hart during their time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and who can forget the 173-0 streak during his first year in the business. This catapulted him to becoming one of the most sought after wrestlers in the industry following his stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

On September 13, 2013, Goldberg made his WWE Raw debut in Seattle, Washington and his presence was immediately felt after he told The Rock (Dwyane Johnson): ‘You’re next.’ Ever since that moment, Goldberg has gone on to face the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels, Batista and Randy Orton. However, Goldberg wasn’t able to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Goldberg Reveals Why Bout With Stone Cold Steve Austin Never Happened

Last month, Fanatics View released some lost footage featuring Goldberg explaining why the matchup with Austin never took place.

“He was hurt,” revealed Goldberg. “His neck was really screwed up, and they didn’t trust me. It was a huge opportunity that they [WWE] never capitalized on for one reason,” said Goldberg. “They didn’t want to see him lose.”

Austin Thinks, in Theory, He Has One More Match Left in Him

Back in September, the Texas Rattle Snake talked about a possible return to the ring on his podcast.

“For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it through that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think of all the surgeries I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord. I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they used to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”

Former Raw GM Eric Bischoff Compared Goldberg & Stone Cold Steve Austin

Earlier this year, Eric Bischoff was a guest on the 83 Weeks podcast and was asked to compare Austin and Goldberg.

“You know, I mean, I can understand why fans and Bruce [Prichard] would feel that way. And you know, some of that is very obvious, but I can also say Bill Goldberg looked the way Bill Goldberg looked the first day I talked to him before he even joined WCW.”

“Now, maybe Bill Goldberg had a Steve Austin fetish, and you know, was trying to shape and frame himself to walk around Atlanta looking like Bill Goldberg [likely meant to say Steve Austin]. But every image I’ve ever seen of Bill Goldberg, even when he was playing in the NFL, he kind of looked the same way. So I think a lot of that is inherent, just coincidental I should say.”