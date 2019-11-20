WWE Superstar Says Lakers or Clippers Will Win Title, Reveals Finals Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at the top of the Western Conference, led by their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 11.1 assists.

Numerous NBA experts have the NBA title going to either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Lakers thanks in large part to the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George [Clippers] and Anthony Davis [Lakers] in the offseason.

Someone else that projects the Lakers to win it all this year is WWE superstar Seth Rollins. I recently spoke with the former WWE Universal Champion and asked him who he thought would win it all this season.

“I can’t see LeBron James having a season like he did last season. I think that probably is a fluke and granted he has been at it for 16 years or whatever number it is now injuries are going to pile up,” said Rollins.

“I think they have a true star in Anthony Davis on the Lakers is going to help him a lot, but then you are looking at the Clippers and Kawhi, who I think is the best all-around player in the league right now. You are also looking at the Nets, maybe not this year with Durant still recovering, but when they get healthy, they are going to be a contender next year,” Rollins said.

“This year I think the title is going to be on the West Coast in LA. If I had to guess, it ‘s going to come back to Staples one way or another. If you were forcing my hand, I’m going to go with the Lakers,” Rollins concluded.

Lakers & Clippers Rivalry?

Back in September, Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford interviewed former Lakers and Clippers guard Caron Butler. The two discussed if the Lakers and Clippers are a rivalry.

“It is a rivalry in the city, but it’s not because of the championship disparity with the Lakers and the Clippers. I will say this is a great turnout considering it is media day in Los Angeles. I got the Lakers, they look extremely good.”

Butler continued and spoke about the then-injured Kyle Kuzma and supported the idea of him being the third option behind LeBron and Davis.

“Kyle Kuzma is hurt right now, but once he gets back healthy, that third option being him will be a viable source. They will treat it the right way.” Butler stated.

Why the Lakers, Not Clippers

Caron Butler broke down why the Lakers are better than the Clippers prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

“When looking at LeBron and AD, you have two of the top eight talents in all of the game, and I think LeBron for the first time in a long time has been told he can’t accomplish something,” said Caron Butler.

“This is still the best player in all of basketball and he is being told he is not that no longer. So, that adds fuel to the fire and I think in year 17, 18 or whatever it is for him right now. I think he is going to put the world on notice.”

