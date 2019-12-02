7 Best 2 Ball Bowling Bags with Wheels

The name Brunswick is synonymous with the sport of bowling (and billiards) for over a century so it’s no wonder so many players rave about the Blitz Double Roller Bag thanks to its durability and performance.

The bag, which is made of strong 600 denier polyester, holds two bowling balls securely and can store a pair of men’s shoes up to size 17. There is also a front storage pocket that can hold smaller accessories. The extra wide wheel base (3.5 inches) helps keep the bag from tipping and makes it easy to move when the handle is extended. The handle can be retracted and locked when not in use, such as when storing it at home or in the car on the way to the alley.

Featuring screen printed logos, the bag has the following dimensions: 10 inches long by 15 inches deep by 23 inches high.