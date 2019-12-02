7 Best 2 Ball Bowling Bags with Wheels

As you well know, bowling balls can be quite heavy. That definitely stands true if you bring more than one to the lanes when playing. And that’s when rolling bags come in handy. Similar to travel luggage, these bags have wheels and retractable handles for easy transport. They also hold your shoes and other necessary bowling accessories.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular 2 ball bowling bags with wheels to help make your decision easier. Save your energy and effort for your match, not getting your equipment to the alley. Check out these double roller bags to see which is the best fit for you.
1. Brunswick Blitz Double Roller Bowling Bag
Cons:
- The extra large wheels (3.5 inches) provide a wide base and make the bag easy to move
- The shoe compartment can hold up to a pair of men's size 17 shoes
- The interior straps holds two bowling balls securely in place
- Some users felt the extra storage pocket wasn't large enough
- Some users felt the strap handles aren't effective
- Some users felt it was rather difficult to get in and out of a car
The name Brunswick is synonymous with the sport of bowling (and billiards) for over a century so it’s no wonder so many players rave about the Blitz Double Roller Bag thanks to its durability and performance.
The bag, which is made of strong 600 denier polyester, holds two bowling balls securely and can store a pair of men’s shoes up to size 17. There is also a front storage pocket that can hold smaller accessories. The extra wide wheel base (3.5 inches) helps keep the bag from tipping and makes it easy to move when the handle is extended. The handle can be retracted and locked when not in use, such as when storing it at home or in the car on the way to the alley.
Featuring screen printed logos, the bag has the following dimensions: 10 inches long by 15 inches deep by 23 inches high.
Find more Brunswick Blitz Double Roller Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Pyramid Path Deluxe Double Roller
Cons:
- Wide wheels for easy maneuvering and stability when standing
- Shoe compartment and side storage pocket offer plenty of storage
- Made strong, durable 600 denier oxford polyester
- Some users expressed disappointment with the handle
- There is no top handle to lift it
- Some users thought it was best suited for lighter bowling balls
The Pyramid Path Deluxe Double Roller has been one of the more popular 2 ball golf bags thanks to its performance, sleek look, and value.]
Featuring wide 3-inch rubber wheels for better maneuverability, the pull handle extends to 21.5 inches so bowlers of all sizes should have no problem finding their perfect fit.
Made of durable 600 denier oxford polyester, the Path Deluxe has a separate shoe compartment which can a pair up size men’s 15 and a side zippered accessories pocket.
Browse the entire line of Pyramid Bowling Equipment & Accessories for more options, including bags, balls, shoes, and more.
Find more Pyramid Path Deluxe Double Roller information and reviews here.
-
3. Pyramid Prime Double Roller Bowling Bag
Cons:
- Wide rubber wheels (3 inches) makes the bag easy to maneuver over all kinds of terrain
- Made of durable 600 denier oxford polyester construction
- The handle extends to 21.5 inches, but collapses to allow easy pickup with the two nylon handles
- There is no side accessory compartment; less storage space than others
- Some thought the bag wasn't made for heavier bags
- Some users thought there wasn't adequate separation between the two bowling balls
The Pyramid Prime Double Roller Bowling Bag is designed to carry all the needed essentials at an affordable price.
It can carry up to two bowling balls, a separate compartment for a pair of shoes up to size 15, and other accessories needed for a fun-filled day at the lanes. Molded cups with reinforced stitching hold the bowling balls securely in place.
Made of strong 600 Denier oxford polyester with custom metal zippers, the bag has a wide 3-inch rubber wheels for easy maneuverability across most surfaces. The handle extends to an extra long 21.5 inches, and when the handle is collapsed, there are two nylon handles for easy pick-up.
Find more Pyramid Prime Double Roller Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. Storm 2 Ball Rolling Thunder Bowling Bag
Cons:
- Clear Gum wheels are 5 inches give excellent traction and support
- Constructed of 600 denier Polyvinyl fabric with reinforced stitching
- Separate shoe compartment can hold up to a size 15 pair
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the bag didn't hold the balls securely
- Minimum colors available
Highlighted by its 5-inch wheels (which features six spokes and bearings) with soft Clear-Gum soft tires, the Storm 2 Ball Rolling Thunder Bowling Bag provides excellent stability, traction, and smooth rolling on a variety of terrains.
Made of strong 600 denier polyvinyl fabric with reinforced stitching, the bag has a longer telescopic handle with a comfortable grip release for easy transporting. It has a sturdy frame and hardware, including reinforced zippered pockets, for a better base when it’s standing alone.
Measuring 12 inches wide by 18 inches deep by 23 inches high, Rolling Thunder has storage for a pair of shoes up to size 15 as well as space for smaller bowling accessories.
Find more Storm 2 Ball Rolling Thunder Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Ebonite Transport II Double Roller Bowling Bag
Cons:
- Storage space is large enough to hold 2 pairs of shoes
- Made of 600 denier polyester with reinforced stitching and zippers
- More compact size than most makes storage and transporting easier
- Some users felt the bag wasn't big enough
- Some felt the bag wasn't suitable for taller people
- Some users felt the bag wasn't very sturdy
The Ebonite Transport II Double Roller is one of the better bangs for your bucks when it comes to 2 ball bowling bags.
Made of 600 denier polyester, the bag has ample storage space. In fact, it can fit two pairs of shoes (if they’re too big, 1 if you’re size 15) as well as other needed accessories and equipment. There is a locking handle, a pick-up handle, and padded dual carrying handle. And the 3-inch wheels provide a smooth ride wherever you are.
Measuring 11 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 22 inches high, the Transport II is available in five vibrant colors.
Check out more Ebonite Bowling Equipment & Accessories for a wider range of products.
Find more Ebonite Transport II Double Roller Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Kaze Sports 2 Ball Bowling Roller
Cons:
- 5-inch smooth PU polyurethane wheels with bearings provides a quiet, smooth ride
- Made of 840 denier polyester with reinforced stitching
- 3 total pockets provide plenty of storage
- On the pricey side
- Some users thought because of the height of the wheels, the bag tended to tip easier
- Some users thought the extending handle was a little too short
Highlighted by its extra large wheels (5 inches) and super strong construction (840 denier polyester), the Kaze Sports 2 Ball Roller.
The wheels are made of PU polyurethane with bearings that helps give a smooth, easy ride. The retractable handle can extend up to 36 inches so the bag is compatible for most players. There are three total pockets — one vented for shoes and two for accessories and/or valuables.
While most bowling bags are made of 600 denier polyester, the Kaze Sports 2 Ball Roller is constructed of 840D with reinforced stitching and zippers. Available in a dozen color schemes, the bag measures 22 inches high by 12 inches wide by 16 inches deep.
Interested in more models from this maker? Check out all the Kaze Sports Bowling Bags for additional options such as single, 2 ball, 3 ball, and 4 ball bags.
Find more Kaze Sports 2 Ball Bowling Roller information and reviews here.
-
7. KR Strikeforce Cruiser Smooth Double Roller Bag
Cons:
- Separate shoe compartment designed to hold 2 pair
- Interior has velcro straps to keep your bowling balls secure
- KRuze urethane wheels (4.5 inches) are designed for a smooth and quiet ride
- Some users had issues with the handle not locking
- There are no carry/pick-up handles at the top or bottom of the bag
- Some users said the bag tips too easily
Highlighted by the KRuse urethane wheels and 2-pair shoe capacity, the KR Strikeforce Cruise Smooth Double Roller is one of the more popular 2 ball bowling bags on the market today.
The wheels measure a generous 4.5 inches and are designed to provide a smooth and quiet ride on most surfaces. The retractable handle extends to 36 inches and will lock in place where you want it to. The interior features velcro straps to keep your bowling balls securely in place when on the move. There is a large shoe compartment capable of storing two pair and another zippered side accessory pocket.
Made of 600 denier polyester, the Cruise Smooth Double Roller measures 11 inches wide by 19 inches deep by 23 inches high.
If you’re also a football fan, check out KR Strikeforce’s NFL Double Roller Bag Collection at Amazon.
Find more KR Strikeforce Cruiser Smooth Double Roller Bag information and reviews here.
