49ers Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook After Huge Win

The past week has been a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers. After losing last week to the Baltimore Ravens on a last second Justin Tucker field goal, the Niners managed to outlast the New Orleans Saints in what became one of the highest-scoring and most entertaining games of the year. After winning on a Robbie Gould field goal as time expired, the 49ers now control their own destiny.

So where does this leave the 49ers in the NFC playoff picture? Here’s a look at where San Francisco sits after today’s huge win against the Saints, as well as a bigger look into the NFC playoff race.

*Note: Results are after first round of Sunday’s games only. We will update the playoff picture as it changes throughout the day, and after the later games. All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

NFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook

With their win in New Orleans today, the 49ers will be the NFC’s top seed at 11-2–at least, until the Seattle Seahawks play tonight, they will. If Seattle loses to the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers will remain the #1 seed and they will stay in front in the NFC West. If the Seahawks beat the Rams tonight, however, the 49ers will then slide back to the #5 seed and have a firm grasp on the first Wild Card spot. After Seattle beat the 49ers on October 11th, they now own a tie-breaking advantage over the Niners.

The Green Bay Packers, at 10-3, are currently the #2 seed after their win today, and the Saints, also 10-3, now hold the #3 spot after their loss to the 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys are #4, and the 5th slot will depend on Sunday night’s game. If Seattle wins, the 49ers are #5. If Seattle loses, the Seahawks will hold the 5th slot.

The Minnesota Vikings (9-4) hold the 6th and final playoff spot in the NFC after beating the Lions today. The Los Angeles Rams (7-5) and the Chicago Bears (7-6) are also still in the hunt.

San Francisco 49ers Playoff Outlook After Win vs Saints

After their win today, the 49ers have a 42% chance to be the top seed in the NFC. They also have a 56% chance to take the 5th spot in the NFC playoff picture and a less than 1% chance of missing the playoffs entirely, so they’re sitting pretty in terms of the playoff picture at present.

We will keep you updated if/when the 49ers position changes based on the results of later games, including tonight’s game between the Rams and Seahawks.

After beating the Saints in New Orleans today, San Francisco now holds a tie-breaking advantage over the New Orleans in the NFC.

READ NEXT: Minnesota Vikings Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook After Win