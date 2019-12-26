Even Packers’ Newest Lineman Got Expensive Christmas Gift From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers gave an extra Christmas thank-you to each and every member of his Green Bay Packers protection crew over the holidays, including an offensive lineman who has spent less than a week with the team.

Rodgers got 65-inch Samsung TVs, among other gifts, for his entire Packers offensive line and included one for new tackle John Leglue, who was signed from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. He added Leglue needed a laundry hamper to roll his gifts out after the exchange at the team’s facility on Christmas Eve.

It is the first stint on an NFL active roster for the rookie out of Tulane, though he was inactive for Monday night’s win at the Minnesota Vikings and could be a long way from making his NFL debut with the Packers currently stacked at the tackle position.

I’ve been dreaming of the opportunity to play on the 53 man roster for a team ever since I started playing the sport and last night when the @Packers called to tell me they were activating me, they made that dream come true! Can’t wait to get to work! #GeauxPackGeaux pic.twitter.com/ZoIJKAflPe — John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) December 21, 2019

The Packers tout two of the league’s best offensive tackles in Bryan Bulaga and 2019 Pro Bowl selection David Bakhtiari. The Packers also have a few other backups — multi-positional Alex Light and veteran Jason Veldheer — slotting ahead of him on the depth chart with starting guard Billy Turner also capable of sliding over to tackle should injuries ever become a problem.

At least the rookie will have some pretty good specs now for studying film at home as he works to earn his first playing opportunity in the pros.

