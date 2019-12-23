Former All-Pro Receiver Tweets Interest in Signing With Patriots

Dez Bryant is making it very clear he’s interested in signing with the New England Patriots.

In a tweet during the Week 16 slate of NFL games, the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver openly stated that he’s interested in returning to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 — or signing with four other contenders, including the likes of the New England Patriots.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

The all-time leader in receiving touchdowns in Cowboys franchise history hasn’t played in an NFL game in two years. He was on the New Orleans Saints‘ roster during the 2018 season but failed to play in a single game with the franchise due to an Achilles injury.

Bryant has been open to an NFL return all season long, but no teams bit the bullet on signing the eight-year veteran. During his tenure with the Cowboys, Bryant established himself as one of the top receivers in the league, being named to the Pro Bowl on three occasions and being named an All-Pro on one occasion.

The Patriots clearly have a need for a top wideout. Although New England’s offensive struggles have quieted down following their 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the bottom line is the Patriots’ lack of a star wideout is their biggest weakness.

While Bryant clearly brings a lot of question marks — he’s 31 years old, is coming off of an Achilles tear and hasn’t played in two years — he would come at a low risk and at a cheap price. The upside with Bryant is high considering his past and his talent level.

If Tom Brady decides to return for a 21st season in 2020, there’s no doubt that he needs more help outside the hash marks.

Why not take a chance on Bryant if you’re Bill Belichick? What is there to lose?

Dez Bryant Complimentary of Bill Belichick

It’s no secret that Bryant admires the Patriots head coach. In numerous instances on his Twitter account, the former Cowboys receiver has singled out how great of a head coach Belichick is. In fact, he just referenced a Belichick quote on Sunday while slighting his former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett.

Sorry if I'm reposting this pic but this says a lot pic.twitter.com/T4riOQZitf — #TankForTheDraft (@DC4LJerry) December 23, 2019

Furthermore, during the Patriots’ victory over the Cowboys back in November, Bryant made sure to point out the differences in coaching between Belichick and Garrett.

Patriots know how to win in so many fashions….by design… everybody is bought in… it’s easy to see — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Bryant has great respect for Belichick has a head coach and would likely buy into the Patriots’ system — especially considering he’s at the end of his career and would love to win a ring.

Dez Bryant Rips Jason Garrett For Wasting Prime

Bryant had a field day ripping his former head coach — Garrett coached Bryant from 2010 until 2017 — on Twitter following the Cowboys’ 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The loss ensured that the Eagles controlled their destiny as far as winning the NFC East title is concerned.

The veteran receiver agreed and commented on a post by a user stating that Garrett wasted the prime of the careers of Bryant and other Cowboys greats during this decade.

I’m keeping it all the way 100000 right now.. you knew this very early in my career… I’m sorry I’m just stating facts … I know exactly what football is and I know how it suppose to be played… CJ you kinda crushed me with this one because you spoke a fact https://t.co/jmOZn8FTdF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Considering Garrett likely won’t be back as the head coach of the Cowboys next season, Bryant could very well be back in a Dallas uniform for 2020 — or maybe even a Patriots one.

We’ll see if the Patriots show interest in Bryant heading into the 2020 offseason.