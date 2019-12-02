Antonio Brown Posts Tweet Trolling Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense is struggling heavily, that much is clear. New England is lacking a truly reliable passing target to get open downfield like they’ve had in years past.

While Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu have provided options in the interior, Phillip Dorsett’s production has fallen off and N’Keal Harry has spent more time watching than running routes this year.

One former Patriot is relishing in the fact that New England is struggling to move the ball offensively, and that’s Antonio Brown.

The disgruntled receiver has been pushing for an NFL return, though at times it seems he wants nothing to do with football. But its clear he still wants to be a part of the Patriots organization, and his latest tweet on Sunday confirmed that.

Brown sent out a tweet with a video of his highlights from New England’s Week 2 win over Miami, his only game of the season, with an underscore of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and a Christmas tree emoji.

The tweet also shows a quick clip of Rob Gronkowski catching a touchdown pass at the end as well. Brady has clearly been a different quarterback without his most reliable target in Gronkowski available this season.

Brown also appealed to his followers a few minutes before the video was posted to retweet him if they wanted to see him in the game on Sunday.

Rt to put AB in this game — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Brown has been out of football since September dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct. Though he has met with the league and was optimistic he would be devoid of discipline by the league. But many teams, including New England, have been wary to sign him should the NFL immediately place him on the restricted list upon Brwon being activated to a 53-man roster.

Revolving Door of Receivers

The Patriots have contended with an inconsistent roster at receiver this season, with several players coming and going throughout the season. First, it was Demaryius Thomas who spent preseason and the opening week of the year with New England.

Then, it was Brown who spent just 11 days with the team before being released. Josh Gordon was next to depart after being reinstated from his indefinite suspension by the league late in the preseason. Gordon had a strong first few weeks, but quickly diminished in production and his involvement waned as a result.

Throughout the year, Phillip Dorsett missed time with a concussion and was clearly not the same upon his return. Mohamed Sanu, who the Patriots picked up in a deadline deal, even missed a week with a sprained ankle. Sanu acclimated himself quickly to the New England offense but aside from his career-best performance against the Baltimore Ravens, he has yet to take over a game.

Now, N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers are the latest options Brady has had to throw to this season, with the latter more in favor at the moment. While Harry continues to make strides developing, that hasn’t been reflected on the field.