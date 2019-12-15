Bears Playoff Picture Week 15: Updated Outlook After Loss to Packers

The 200th meeting between the NFL’s longest rivals, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, ended in heartbreak for the Bears, and it also has just about guaranteed Chicago will miss the playoffs after representing the NFC North in the postseason last year.

It was a game the Bears had to win, and they fell flat in a season that has been full of ups and downs for a team that many expected to be competing for a Super Bowl. They managed to rally a bit in the second half, but a fourth quarter interception by Mitchell Trubisky and a lack of execution on offense did them in yet again.

So what does the Bears loss to Green Bay mean for Chicago and the NFC playoff picture? Here’s a look at the current playoff outlook after the Bears’ loss and Packers win.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current Week 15 NFC Playoff Outlook

The 49ers remain the top seed in the division at 11-2, and they play a bad Falcons team in San Francisco in the second round of afternoon games. The Packers are still the #2 seed with their win against Chicago, and the New Orleans Saints are occupying the 3rd spot in the conference playoff picture. The Dallas Cowboys currently have the #4 spot, although they have a huge game Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, who are also still in the hunt.

The two Wild Card spots in the NFC are held by the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and the Minnesota Vikings, who play the Los Angeles Chargers later this afternoon. The Rams are still in the hunt, and if they keep winning and Minnesota slips, Los Angeles could move into the 6th and final Wild Card spot.

Chicago Bears Updated Playoff Outlook After Loss to Packers

With their loss against the Packers, the Bears have just about been eliminated from playoff contention. I say ‘just about,’ because they now have a less than 1% chance of getting the 6th and final playoff spot in the NFC. Their chances were already slim entering the game, as they were in a ‘win out’ scenario, but losing in Lambeau about seals the deal for the Bears.

If either the Vikings or Rams win this week, that less than 1% turns into 0, and the Bears will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.