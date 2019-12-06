Baker Mayfield Calls Out Trolls in Comments Section

Baker Mayfield will be wearing cleats with a cause this week, honoring Rayden Overbay, the 12-year-old with special needs from Oklahoma who was shown being bullied in a video that went viral earlier this year.

It’s part of the “My Cause My Cleats” operation by the NFL, which is in its third season. Players will represent hundreds of charitable organizations that focus on causes from youth wellness to sex trafficking prevention and support for single parents.

“Proud to announce #mycausemycleats partners Special Olympics and their amazing athletes and my guy Rayden,” the Cleveland Browns QB wrote. “Doesn’t matter who you are, everyone needs a reminder that you’re not better than or above anyone else. Our differences are what make life so special.”

But even something as noble as that isn’t safe to the negativity that losing brings and Mayfield to some trolls in the comments that looked to bring him down.

“We don’t wanna see [expletive] you post unless you talking about winning bruh,” a commenter wrote.

Mayfield wrote back politely: “Then unfollow if you really think my life should only be football. It’s a game man, which I love to play the game of football, but this is to raise awareness about and for a great cause.”

Some might be of the opinion that Mayfield shouldn’t be hanging out in the comments at all. But there’s nothing wrong with what the Browns quarterback said and no one can dog him for using his influence for good.

Baker Mayfield Throws Without Glove or Wrap, Looks Sharp

Mayfield injured his hand against the Steelers last week, banging it on the helmet of a defender. He missed just a few snaps before finishing the game with a glove on his hand.

He avoided any major injury and was diagnosed with a “hand contusion.” He was seen wearing a large wrap after the game and didn’t throw during practice until Thursday.

Baker Mayfield no wrap on throwing hand in practice today. Freddie Kitchens says he doesn’t think Baker will need a wrap or glove Sunday. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 6, 2019

Despite the setback, Mayfield was confident he’d play against the Bengals this week because, “Momma did not raise a wuss.”

Browns Still See Big Upside With Baker Mayfield

VideoVideo related to baker mayfield calls out trolls in comments section 2019-12-06T18:12:15-05:00

The Browns offense has had it’s moments, but or the most part has been inconsistent. And Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, hasn’t lived up to the MVP-like hype he had in the preseason after setting the rookie record for touchdown passes.

So far this season, the former Heisman winner has completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,917 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Brown offensive coordinator Todd Monken said despite Mayfield’s struggles, his competitiveness will keep him on the path to greatness.

“I think he is a tremendous football player,” Monken said. “Competitor, smart, tough, has a rare competitive quality and a rare want to be great and that is the thing that I think is going to continue to push him and for him to push the rest of our offensive group.”

As for the turnovers, he expects that to improve with experience and a little more luck.

“I will be stunned if he is a guy that turns the ball over a lot [in his career]. He does not have that in him, he does not. He is not careless with the football,” Monken said. “If you look at it, one of his interceptions, is a shovel pass at New England for god’s sake. That is not his fault. It is our fault, my fault for the way we designed it and the way it turned out, so there are certain things.”

Baker and the Browns are a touchdown favorite against the Bengals this week.

READ NEXT: Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Message With Epic Quote