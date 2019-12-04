Baker Mayfield Gives Worrisome Update on Injury

The last pass Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw was an interception to Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joe Haden that ended the game on Sunday.

The former No. 1 overall pick addressed the hand injury he suffered against the Steelers while talking to reporters on Wednesday, saying that he hasn’t thrown a pass since game day because of the “contusion/bruise.”

Looking for points with less than a minute remaining in the first half, the Mayfield hit his hand on the helmet of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

Backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert entered to play the final few snaps of the first half, but Mayfield returned to play with a glove on his hand. He was adamant that he’ll be able to play this week, and doubled down during his media availability.

When asked why he’s confident that he’ll be able to play, Mayfield said: “Mama didn’t raise a wuss.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had said earlier in the week that he expects his quarterback to practice this week leading up to Sunday’s matchup with the one-win Cincinnati Bengals.

I think Baker does a good job of compartmentalizing through pain and getting to the game healthy,” Kitchens said. “He will get his work done this week. He will be at practice, and he will get his work done with week. He does not like to miss practice.”

Browns Still Focused on Going 1-0 Every Week

With the loss to the Steelers, the Browns playoff hopes took a huge hit and they’ll need a lot of things to go right if they want to make their first postseason since 2002.

“I think it felt better [today] than it did the past couple days because that one hurts, a huge blow to our chances. We have to win out and do our job,” Mayfield said. “If we do want to make the playoffs, we have to buckle down and win every game from here on out. No slip-ups, we have to win.”

Kareem Hunt echoed those sentiments earlier in the week.

“It is very disappointing, but we have no choice now. We have to move on, look forward to next week’s game and get a win. Get back on track.”

Browns Injury Report: Safety Eric Murray Expected Back

One of the bigger injuries the Brows sustained against the Steelers was to center JC Tretter. Kitchens was asked for an update, but kept it fairly general.

“It was a physical football game,” Kitchens said. “We are dealing with some bumps and bruises.”

The Browns skipper did note that he expect safety Eric Murray to return after being sidelined by knee surgery and that offensive tackle Greg Robinson clear concussion protocol and will be back on the field.

“We need to continue to focus on our preparation with those two guys and see where we are at the end of the week,” Kitchens said.

There’s also a chance that tight end David Njoku is activated from injured reserve. Njoku has practiced the last two weeks in his return from wrist surgery but the Browns have yet to make the move.

“I think David is getting close,” Kitchens told reporters. “He practiced a little bit more last week, and he is getting closer.”

There’s also a thought that the Browns might shuffle things on the offensive line again, with Kitchens aiming at bringing more intensity into the fold.

“We are going to make decisions this week based on the best position we put ourselves in to beat Cincinnati,” Kitchens said when asked about switching things up on the offensive line. ‘We are focused on Cincinnati. We can’t do anything about last week so we are always just going to move on to the next week. That is all. I do not know. I would not tell you that anyway.”

The Browns and Kitchens have a chance to turn things around this week against the one-win Bengals.

