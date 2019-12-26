Baker Mayfield Snaps Back at Radio Host on Twitter

The beef between FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still going strong.

The host of The Herd ripped Baker Mayfield after the Browns latest loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 6-9, securing a 12th straight losing season in Cleveland.

Cowherd — long a Mayfield critic — decided he would take the opportunity to blast the second-year quarterback.

“Baker Mayfield’s NFL record is 12-16 and the knock on him is that he throws too many picks. Sam Darnold’s record is 10-15 and the knock on him is also that he throws too many picks,” Cowherd said. “Both of their teams are 6-9, both of their teams just got crushed by the Ravens, and both of their numbers were nearly identical.

Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield?@ColinCowherd on why he prefers the New York Jets' QB: pic.twitter.com/vMZEbpmSLw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 23, 2019

“So much is the same, yet Darnold is loved, cherished, and thought of highly by the Jets faithful, and Baker Mayfield was just booed yesterday and flipped off by fans. Darnold is easy to root for because humble people are like that, but Mayfield is booed because he’s cocky, snarky, has too many commercials, and is in love with himself. This is why I said from Day 1 that I’m not handing my franchise to Mayfield and that personality. I said I’d draft Darnold because he’s more talented than Baker, and he’s a lot more mature. This is why I said Baker as a franchise quarterback is undraftable. His personality isn’t built to overcome the chaos that Cleveland will force him to deal with.”

Baker Mayfield Snaps Back at Colin Cowherd

Mayfield isn’t one to hear criticism and just sit there. No, instead the outspoken quarterback responded to the “hot take” from Cowherd on Twitter.

“I’m not in love with myself… but you are, that’s for sure,” Mayfield said. “Also, thanks for the follow on IG! Your constant support is appreciated! Glad I can help out your business!”

I’m not in love with myself… but you are, that’s for sure. Also, thanks for the follow on IG! Your constant support is appreciated! Glad I can help out your business! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 23, 2019

Mayfield will be the first to say the he has to be better. He has passed for 3,548 yards and 19 touchdowns, but is tied for second in the league with 18 interceptions.

“It leaves us a lot of room to work and improve,” Mayfield told reporters this week. “That’s just the bottom line. There’s a lot of room for improvement and progress to be made, so that’s how we have to handle it.”

Baker Mayfield, Colin Cowherd Have History

The “undraftable” take from Cowherd goes back to Mayfield’s college days when he was making a run for the Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma. Mayfield has fired back on several occasions and the duo had an especially tense interview following Mayfield being taken No. 1 overall by the Browns.

“Was there a moment that it inspired you, pissed you off — when you hear all that stuff, first thought?” Cowherd said to open the interview.

“That you really don’t know me, at all,” Mayfield replied back. “I think you hear the headlines — which is what people get paid to do, write whatever to grab people’s attention, there’s no digging, no actual research to it — it was kind of funny to see some of the stuff, not just by you, but a lot of people.”

Mayfield said before the season that Cowherd needed to be “put in his place,” which is why he has decided to respond.

“He’s supposed to bring out facts and he chooses to put out irrational opinions,” Mayfield told Complex Sports. “People can say what they want, they can say I’m not really supposed to comment on this, but a liar is a liar and a guy that is really just full of it needs to be put in his place.”

