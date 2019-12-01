Baker Mayfield Injures Hand Against Steelers, Heads to Locker Room

Baker Mayfield headed to the locker room against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday holding his hand.

Looking for points late in the first half, the Cleveland Browns quarterback hit his hand on the helmet of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

Backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert entered to play the final few snaps of the first half.

Baker Mayfield's right hand hit Bud Dupree's helmet/facemask. Looked similar to the Drew Brees

injury at first glance.pic.twitter.com/U2c3G45Drh — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2019

Adding to the bad news, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also headed to the locker room early.

Mayfield was 10 of 17 for 98 yards and a touchdown at the time of his exit. His scoring pass came to Kareem Hunt to put the Browns ahead 10-0. The Steelers responded with 10 points of their own to knot the game up at half.

Beckham had two catches for 10 yards. He was targeted five times.

UPDATE: Mayfield ran back onto the field just before the second half to warm up. He had a glove on his throwing hand. He started the second half, with the injury classified as a “right hand injury.”

Baker is throwing now as well. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 1, 2019

Browns Defensive Line Ravaged by Injury

The Browns looked to be in trouble on the defensive line against the Steelers, with a trio of lineman exiting on one drive.

The Browns went through a stretch in the second quarter where they lost defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Chad Thomas, as well as defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

#Browns Chad Thomas walking off after getting banged up on that 17-yard run — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 1, 2019

The Browns were happy to have Vernon active against the Steelers after he missed three games with a knee injury. However, he limped off midway through the second quarter and did not make his way back onto the field.

With the suspension of Myles Garrett for at least the rest of the season, Vernon has been missed. Chad Thomas and Chris Smith had held down the starting roles, but with Vernon’s return, Smith was inactive.

The team also played recently signed Bryan Cox into extended action and Richardson has even seen some time at defensive end.

The Browns also cut ties with defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence this week, who had been a key member of the rotation on the defensive line. The spat of injuries cause some depth concerns, but luckily Richardson and Thomas returned to the game.

Cox and Porter Gustin — recently signed from the practice squad — were the only other active Browns defensive ends on Sunday.

Richardson’s injury was scary, running into a heater that was placed on the Pittsburgh sideline.

I was wondering why #Browns DT Sheldon Richardson was lying face down on #Steelers sideline. Stumbled and crashed into heater. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 1, 2019

Richardson went into the medical tent, but he returned to the sideline shortly after. He did reenter the game on the Steelers final drive of the half.

#Browns Richardson back on the field — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 1, 2019

Steelers WR James Washington Exposes Browns Secondary

Helping spark the turnaround for the Steelers was a huge touchdown grab from James Washington over Browns defensive back TJ Carrie and rookie Sheldrick Redwine.

James Washington on this play: ✅Got interfered with

✅Got hit

✅Made an incredible TD catch pic.twitter.com/XXzy0wNhm9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 1, 2019

Redwine is starting for Damarious Randall, who was a surprise healthy scratch by the Browns.

The Browns are depleted at safety, with Eric Murray having recently undergone knee surgery and the team letting go of Jermaine Whitehead after an overly aggressive, NSFW Twitter rant.

The move was reportedly made because of something that happened during the week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

