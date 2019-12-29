Odell Beckham Comments on Browns Future After Season-Ending Loss

The Cleveland Browns hit a new low to close out the season on Sunday, losing to the NFL’s worst team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 33-23 loss by the Browns gave the Bengals just their second win of the season and sent Cleveland to a 6-10 record.

The silver lining in the disappointing loss was that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went over 1,000 yards for the fifth time in six seasons, nabbing three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown to close out his first year in Cleveland.

More impressively, Beckham accomplished the feat while battling food poisoning. He sat out Friday with the sickness and was throwing up on the sideline during the game.

Beckham was banged up for most of the year, dealing with both hip and groin injuries. It was also reported that he will require surgery for a sports hernia he’s playing through. With a year under his belt with the Browns, Beckham plans to return better than ever.

“I’m going to win in this offseason,” Beckham said. “2019 has been a year of the losses and all these things. I feel like I’ve taken them with great humility. I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’m positive looking into 2020. I’m excited.”

Odell Beckham on Possible Browns Changes: ‘I’ll be Here’

Thanks to the arrival of Beckham and other key acquisitions, the Browns entered the year with sky-high expectations. A 10-loss season — the franchise’s eighth with double-digits losses his decade — obviously did not live up to those lofty expectations, putting head coach Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat.

Beckham said whatever happens, he’ll be there.

“I don’t know what that is,” Beckham told reporters when asked about possible changes. “What’s going to happen or anything like that, I’ll be here so whatever decisions they make, I’ll be here. So whatever decision they make is what they make. Life is about changes and things that happen, so we’ll see. Only time will tell.”

Freddie Kitchens Not Buying Speculation on Firing

The Browns couldn’t recover after stumbling to a 2-6 start this season and will miss the playoffs for a 17th consecutive year. It’s the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.

The Browns were officially eliminated with a 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16 that dropped them to 6-9. A loss to the Bengals could be the final straw for Kitchens.

“I know where speculation comes from so I don’t worry about it. I just do my job,” Kitchens said after the loss via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.”Sometimes it was good enough. Sometimes it wasn’t, but I’ll learn from my mistakes and I feel like they know that.

“Just like I told you guys before, I’m concentrating on today,” Kitchens added. “Last Wednesday I was concentrating on Wednesday. That’s truly the way I approach things — just do what’s best today.”

Kitchens did not get any ringing support from Browns Pro Bowl pass-catcher Jarvis Landry.

“It’s not my call,” Landry told reporters via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “Not my call.”

