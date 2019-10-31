Browns Star Duo Listed With Concerning Injury Status

The Cleveland Browns are in must-win mode and every week is an all hands on deck situation if the hope to make he playoffs after a disappointing 2-5 start.

However, the team revealed some concerning injury news in their latest report, listing both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice.

After spending the first part of the season on the report with a hip injury, the groin issue popped up for Beckham last week. However, he appeared to play without a problem against the Patriots, despite managing just 5 catches for 52 yards.

Beckham actually asked for more work following the game, wishing that the play-calling would have allowed him to test Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore a little more often.

“I think he’s All-Pro and I think he’s everything,” Beckham told reporters. “I just felt like we didn’t challenge as much as we could have. I think we kind of shied away from it. I was expecting and looking forward to it, but that wasn’t the case today.”

Landry appeared to injure his shoulder against New England, but did bounce back and returned to the game. Landry has not missed a game in his career.

If either miss the game, it would give an increased role to Antonio Callaway, who is currently functioning as the No. 3 WR in the offense, as well as Rashard Higgins, who has been battling for more work.

Browns Favorites Against Banged Up Broncos

The Browns face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, who will be running out backup quarterback Brandon Allen out. Allen does not have an NFL completion to his name. Starter Joe Flacco was ruled out with a herniated disk in his neck, which may cost him the rest of his first season in Denver as the team looks for the best solution going forward.

“We need to win every game in the worst way,” Kitchens said. “You do not look ahead. You stay in the moment. I think our guys will do a great job of staying in the moment, preparing on Wednesday, then coming back and preparing on Thursday Friday and going to playing the game. Eliminate the penalties, eliminate the turnovers and we will be fine.”

Despite the injury to Flacco, the Browns are just a 3-point road favorite for the game.

Nick Chubb Eager to Bounce Back After Fumbles

Running back Nick Chubb notched 131 yards against the Patriots, but what will be remembered from the game is his fumbles on consecutive plays that swayed the early momentum in the game.

“I remember feeling how I felt, and I don’t ever want to feel that again,” Chubb said. “I’m going to do whatever I can not to.”

#Browns Nick Chubb said he doesn’t ever want to feel like he did after the 2 fumbles last week. pic.twitter.com/1WId9A5mcJ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) October 30, 2019

That being said, his coach believes he’ll bounce back after the rough and uncharacteristic outing. Denver ranks 19th in rush yards allowed per game.

“Nick is a professional, high character, just all of the intangibles that you have in a football player, Nick has,” Kitchens said. “I have total confidence that Nick is going to continue to work and I expect him to have a good game, just like how he always does.”

