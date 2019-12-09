Odell Beckham Trade Rumors Heat up With New Details

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumor mill has been churning at blazing speeds the last week, and a new report from Yahoo Sports provided more insight on what the Cleveland Browns star pass-catcher is dealing with.

The report from Charles Robinson features anonymous sources saying Beckham is “lost” and is trying to redeem himself for bad choices he made in the past.

It links Beckham’s sadness to the blockbuster trade that brought him to Cleveland, saying the three-time Pro Bowler was initially shocked by the move.

“I think he was in disbelief when it first went down. I mean, I think he was just pretty much stunned it happened and he’s been dealing with that adjustment and other things ever since. He’s a very emotional person I think there is just a lot going on in his head when it comes to where he’s at with his career.”

Odell Beckham’s ‘Come Get Me’ Comments Confirmed

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported on the network’s pregame show on Sunday that Beckham has been telling other team “come get me.”

“Here’s the thing. People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players and coaches around the league — they’re not. Let me fill you in why: Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games ‘Come get me.’ It wasn’t Odell’s choice to go with the Cleveland Browns, he got traded there. Now there are reports of his sports hernia surgery. I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well after this year.”

The Yahoo report confirmed Glazer’s statement through two sources, saying that Beckham did that during “at least” one game in October, pointing out the Browns played both the 49ers and Patriots that month. The source also said that Beckham has a good relationship with San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Browns have rarely responded to the various reports, but on Monday head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the noise, saying his relationship with Beckham is fine — until further notice.

“Until I hear something from Odell…mine and Odell’s relationship is fine,” Kitchens said on Monday. What I’ve seen from Odell is nothing like the reports would indicate.”

Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season, so if a trade was to happen, it’s going to be on Cleveland’s terms.

Odell Beckham’s Fresh Start Not Going as Planned

Beckham arrived in Cleveland jazzed for a fresh start. Out of the New York spotlight, he constantly complemented quarterback Baker Mayfield and helped build the expectations around the stacked squad with various high-profile interviews.

But with the Browns now sitting in a tough spot at 6-7 and with a slim chance to make the playoffs, things are starting to fall apart around the team. A source described Beckham as “lost.”

“He’s lost. … Fame got to him, he made bad choices [and] now he has to redeem himself. And the road to redemption isn’t an easy one when you have an ego.”

Personally, Beckham is in the midst of his worst statistical season. Beckham has just 59 catches for 844 yards and just two touchdowns this season. He’s coming off yet another disappointing game, where he caught two balls for 39 yards.

An NFL.com report on Sunday said that Beckham is playing through a sports hernia. Beckham was vague on what kind of issues he’s dealing with when speaking with reporters after Sunday’s win.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “You have to ask the doctors if you have a chance to interview them. I really don’t know what to tell you.

“I really don’t run until Friday. I come out here and do what I can. At this point, it is what it is. There is nothing you can really do but finish out the season.”

Beckham and the Browns will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Cardinals. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite.

According to ESPN, the Browns have just a 3.5% chance of making the playoffs.

