Browns Place Defender on IR Ahead of Bengals Matchup

The Cleveland Browns depth in the secondary took a hit on Saturday as the team announced it was sending second-year corner Robert Jackson to the injured reserve.

Jackson played mostly a special teams role for the Browns this season, having played 37 of his 38 snaps there. While Cleveland has struggled with health in their defensive backfield this season — at one point having their entire starting secondary sidelined — the team has corners Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell healthy.

#Browns activate David Njoku (wrist) off IR and place DB Robert Jackson (ankle) on IR with ankle — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 7, 2019

Jackson was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Texans as well before catching on with the Browns. He was elevated to the active roster in September.

Jackson played his college ball at UNLV, where he ecorded 52 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one half-sack and nine passes defensed in two seasons with the Rebels.

Browns Officially Activate TE David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku 2019-12-06T23:29:33.000Z

Sending Jackson to the IR opened up a spot for tight end David Njoku to be activated for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Njoku suffered a broken wrist that he had surgery on in Week 2 against the Jets, taking a hard hit that also left him concussed.He had been champing at the bit to return to the lineup since returning to practice two weeks ago.

“I feel great. I’m ready to go,” Njoku told reporters on Friday. “Not being able to play in so long definitely makes me a lot more hungry to get back out there.”

The Browns had been resistant to activated Njoku if he wasn’t 100%, a move head coach Freddie Kitchens explained this week.

“We just want to make sure he is ready to go,” Kitchens said. “That is all because there is no half-stepping it. Once you are at the game from that spot, he has to play. You are limited on how many guys you can have at the game so you need to make sure that he can do all of the things he needs to do not just in one area but in all areas, especially in that position.”

At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed, Njoku is a unique weapon for the Browns. Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

He was off to a slow start this season with just four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. That being said, he’s one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends thanks to his skill set. He’s is in the third year of a four-year rookie contract, with an option available for a fifth.

Olivier Vernon Questionable for Matchup With Bengals

After a three game absence, defensive end Olivier Vernon returned to the Browns lineup against the Steelers. However, he played just 12 snaps before limping off the field.

Vernon is questionable to play this week and understands the desperation the Browns face if they want to keep even their slim hopes alive of making the postseason.

#Browns Demetrius Harris (shoulder), Chris Hubbard (knee), JC Tretter (knee), Olivier Vernon (knee) are all questionable; S Eric Murray (knee) is doubtful, DB Robert Jackson (ankle) is out — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2019

“It’s basically like a playoff game, so at the end of the day, I’m just going to be there for my team,” Vernon told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m still healing. That’s it. Ain’t nobody 100 percent in this game. So it’s just important to me to be out there with my teammates.

“I just know for myself, no matter what, if I got one leg, I can still play.”

Tight end Demetrius Harris and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and JC Tretter are questionable. Backup safety Eric Murray, who recently had knee surgery, is doubtful.

Tretter, who has played through injury before and just inked a long-term deal with the Browns, is expected to play.

“I think I will be alright,” Tretter said this week. “I think not similar to last year, but whenever bumps and dings happen, you meet with training staff and you set a plan and stick to that plan of making sure you get right by Sunday. I think we have a good plan again, give it some rest, make sure I do what I need to do during the week of practice and then be ready to go on Sunday.”

Kendall Lamm will get the go at tackle if Hubbard can’t play.

READ NEXT: Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Message With Epic Quote