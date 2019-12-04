Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction: Milwaukee Looks to Extend Record Winning Streak

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to extend their longest winning streak in 46 years on Wednesday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks have looked dominant during their 12-game streak and are coming off a 44-point win over the New York Knicks on Monday. The Pistons have won two straight for the first time all season after a 127-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Andre Drummond led the way with 17 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four blocks, and four assists.

Milwaukee beat Detroit 104-90 two weeks ago as Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks are tied for the best record in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers at 18-3. Milwaukee center Brook Lopez could return to the lineup on Wednesday. Lopez has missed the last two games due to a back injury.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Bucks a 73.4% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown between the Bucks and Pistons.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Details

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: FS Detroit

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Total: 225

Line Movement

This line opened at Bucks -7.5 and has been bet up slightly to Bucks -8.5 at some books. The action is favoring the Bucks who are receiving a majority of the bets and money.

Betting Trends

Bucks are 18-3 SU and 10-11 ATS this season

Pistons are 9-12 SU and 8-12 ATS this season

Over is 10-10 in Bucks games this season

Under is 12-9 in Pistons games this season

Analysis & Picks

The Bucks are getting their swagger back. Despite a sub-.500 ATS record, Milwaukee continues to dominate the Eastern Conference. The team is also getting healthier. Star forward Khris Middleton received his first start since returning from a thigh injury in Monday’s win over the Cavs. Middleton played only 18 minutes, most likely due to the lopsided score, but scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Eric Bledsoe continues to be passive on offense attempting just five shots in the past two games however he is still managing the offense, recording 14 assists to just three turnovers. The Bucks have not lost ATS in their last 4 meetings in Detroit. The Pistons have lost nine straight overall in the series and have not beaten Milwaukee since the 2017-18 season. The over is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings. It’s hard to get in front of the Bucks right now, but they have not been a profitable team ATS this season despite their impressive win-loss record. The market place is hot on Milwaukee right now as they are most likely overvalued in this spot after two blowout victories. I think the Bucks win the game, so it’s hard to back the Pistons, but be careful with laying too many points on the road here.

PICK: Bucks -8.5 (-110)

