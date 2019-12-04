Heat vs. Celtics Prediction: Beasts of the East Meet in Boston

One night after the Miami Heat ended the Toronto Raptors home winning streak, they will try to do the same against another one of the best teams in the east, the Boston Celtics. Toronto started the season 8-0 at Scotiabank Arena before Tuesday’s 121-108 overtime setback against Miami. Jimmy Butler led the way with an impressive triple-double. The Celtics are 7-0 at TD Garden this season and will play eight of the next 11 games at home. Boston is the more well-rested team, having not played since Sunday’s 113-104 win over the New York Knicks.

Injuries will play a factor for both teams. Goran Dragic did not play last night for the Heat with a groin injury and has already been ruled out for Wednesday. Marcus Smart exited Sunday’s win over the Knicks with an oblique injury and is doubtful to play against Miami.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Celtics a 66.3% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown between the Heat and Celtics.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Details

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

TV: FS Sun, NBCS Boston

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Total: 210

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Celtics -6 and has no movement has been recorded. The action report for this game is currently unavailable.

Betting Trends

Heat are 15-5 SU and 14-5 ATS this season

Celtics are 14-5 SU and 11-6 ATS this season

Over is 10-9 in Heat games this season

Under is 11-8 in Celtics games this season

Analysis & Picks

Jimmy Butler is sizzling for the Heat. Miami’s big offseason signing is earning his paycheck. Butler came up huge in Tuesday’s overtime win over Toronto, scoring the first eight points in the extra session. He finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, recording the fifth triple-double of his career. While beating the Raptors in Toronto is one of the most impressive wins for any team in the league this season, I question how much gas Miami has left in the tank as they take on Boston in the second game of a tough back-to-back. The Celtics have also been very impressive at home this season with victories over the Raptors, Bucks, and Mavericks. The Heat have had the better of this series of late. Miami is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings and is playing some of their best basketball of the season. I think you’re getting an extra point or two of line value here as Miami is playing their second game in as many nights. I’ll take the points in what should be an entertaining game that might be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. I think the under has value here too, especially in the first half, as I expect Miami to try and slow the game down. Boston games have trended to the under this season, which is another reason why I am hesitant to swallow too many points with the Celtics.

PICK: Heat +6 (-110)

