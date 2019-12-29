Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This NFC West Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are 6.0-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s NFC West matchup at the Memorial Coliseum.

Arizona (5-9-1) has steadily improved each week under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who is officially listed as questionable on the injury report this week with an injured hamstring. Kenyan Drake has proved to be a valuable acquisition. Drake has combined for 303 yards with six touchdowns over the last two games, both victories for the Cardinals. Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be appearing in his 250th career game on Sunday. Fitz leads the Cardinals in both receptions (71) and receiving yards (759).

Los Angeles (8-7) will become the ninth team since 2000 to fail to make the playoffs after losing in the Super Bowl in the previous season. Back-to-back losses against the Cowboys and 49ers officially sunk any chance at the Rams sneaking into the postseason. Los Angeles won the NFC West in each of the last two seasons but will relinquish its crown this year to the winner of Sunday night’s San Francisco/Seattle matchup. Despite being out of it, the Rams insist they will be playing with pride this week. “We’re going to finish this season off the right way,” head coach Sean McVay proclaimed.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 76.6% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s NFC West matchup between the Cardinals and Rams.

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 4:25 pm

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)

TV: FOX

Spread: Rams -6

Total: 45

Line Movement

This line opened at Rams -7 and has been bet down slightly to Rams -6 despite the majority of the bets and money coming in on Los Angeles. This indicates a slight reverse line move favoring the Cardinals.

Betting Trends

Cardinals are 5-9-1 SU and 9-5-1 ATS this season

Rams are 8-7 SU and 10-5 ATS this season

Over is 8-7 in Cardinals games this season

Under is 9-6 in Rams games this season

Analysis & Picks

This is one of the four games on the schedule this week which don’t involve at least one team still alive in the playoffs. Due to that, I think both defenses will be less motivated than usual to bring the lumber. The Cardinals don’t have much to lumber begin with. Arizona ranks 31st against the pass this season allowing 279.9 yards per game. Jared Goff has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last four games and I feel that trend will continue. In general, this feels like it could have the makings of a wide-open game as neither team has anything to lose. The health of Kyler Murray’s hamstring is a concern for Arizona, but if Kyler is healthy, I’m taking the over.

PICK: Over 45

