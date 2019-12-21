Chance the Rapper Sounds off on NBA All-Star Weekend In Chicago

On Thursday night, the Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley revealed that Chance the Rapper would be hosting NBA All-Star Weekend entertainment in Chicago in February.

The Chicago native was interviewed by the TNT panel after a performance at The United Center on Thursday.

“It’s going to be insane. We have taken over the whole All-Star Weekend in Chicago. I’m excited, my brother [Taylor Bennett] and I have a bunch of plans, parties, and a bunch of things in mind,” said Chance.

Chance and his brother will be performing at halftime of the All-Star game.

“This is a crazy thing for Chicago, and I’m going to make sure as many of my people in the arena as possible, and we are going to turn up Chicago style,” Chance shared.

Is Chance Going to do Something Crazy Because he is Preforming at Home?

During Thursday chat with Inside the NBA, Chance was asked by Shaquille O’Neal not to reveal exactly what he had planned, but was he going to do something that hasn’t been seen before.

“Every time a preform in the city I get those superpowers because I am in the United Center, and I’m at home, but I’m going to bring out a few special guests, play some special songs, and every time I get on stage and tv, I do my thing. So, yeah, I’m excited.

Charles Barkley followed Shaq by asking Chance what the best thing about being in Chicago and growing up there.

“I would say the all-encompassing thing is the culture because that is the fashion, food, art, and the way we talk. It’s one of a kind so, I appreciate that you said that it is your second favorite city. It is a beautiful place, and it is a beauty to be able to perform there for the All-Star game finally coming to the city,” said Chance.

Chance Also touched on being the ambassador for the All-Star Game in Chi-Town

Chance beat out some powerful people to become the ambassador of the upcoming All-Star Game in Chi-Town in February. Including former President of the United States of America President Barack Obama, Kanye West, and Common.

” Good thing I could bring all those people there and two I feel the biggest part about being the ambassador ‘is being able to touch the city’. I have organizations and initiatives all around the city, so we are going to make sure everyone is represented, and everyone gets to feel when the city comes alive,” Chance said.

How surreal does it feel only be 26 years old and have his career trajectory the way it has been on.

“Man it is crazy! First of all. I’m blessed, I’m extremely blessed because my life could be very different, but I look at everything that comes to me as like a challenge. Any time I win an award or I get called to do something that’s huge like this I see as me having to feel the shoes for that. I like to say I rise to the occasion in most cases. So, I’m excited to see what this All-Star set looks like.”

