Chargers’ Philip Rivers Next NFL Team Possibly AFC Rival: Report

Philip Rivers has made his decision on his NFL career.

According to the 38-year-old quarterback, he’ll return for the 2020 season — whether or not he’s a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philip Rivers said he would consider playing for a team other than the #Chargers. At this point, he said, retirement is not really an option. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2019

The 16-year veteran made it very clear that retirement is not an option. Despite the fact he led the Chargers to an underwhelming 5-11 season and the fact that he had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career.

Rivers threw 20 interceptions this season, which was the second-most total of his NFL career. His quarterback rating of 88.5 was also the third-lowest of his career.

Considering Rivers was in the final year of his deal, he will now become a free agent — and it would probably be considered a surprise if the Chargers were to bring him back considering they haven’t advanced past the Divisional Round since 2007 with Rivers at the helm.

So with that said, where is Rivers’ next NFL destination for the 2020 season?

The Colts Could Be in Play for Rivers

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Indianapolis Colts could be a possible destination for the veteran quarterback. According to La Canfora, he’s been hearing chatter around the league that the Colts — considering how desperate they are for a QB — could be in play for Rivers.

“Speaking of Rivers, keep hearing chatter about him ending up with the Colts. Would make a lot of sense, actually, and playing in a dome at this stage of his career would only help. I have reservations about how much he has left, and the decision making coupled with the declining arm strength could be an issue anywhere he plays. But if Andrew Luck stays retired, Rivers might be worth a look there. I expect the Colts to be movers and shakers on the trade and free agency front, as well, looking to add more sizzle to the roster, though the draft remains their lifeblood …”

Rivers Has No Doubt He’ll Play Next Season

Rivers made it very clear there’s no question he’ll play next season, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I plan to play football, so yeah,” Rivers said. “Again, where that’s going to be, I think that’s going get sorted out over the next three months, I guess. I’ve never been in this position. I usually don’t even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We’ll just kind of see. Again, I’m very thankful for 16 years, and if there’s another, I’ll be thankful for that one. But I think just with the uncertainty just comes that unknown.”

The veteran quarterback also wanted to hammer one more point home — he has nothing to prove to anyone.

“As far as can I do it? There’s no question,” Rivers said. “Do I still want to? Absolutely. There’s really no chip to prove anything to anybody. I know the people that know, know, and that’s that I still can play at a high level.”

Considering there will be teams on the market looking for a short-term solution at QB — the Colts and even the Oakland Raiders could be an option — Rivers will likely find another gig, even if it is for another NFL team.