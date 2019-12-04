Chiefs Bring Back RB Spencer Ware, Waive WR Gehrig Dieter

The Kansas City Chiefs made some big roster moves on Tuesday, bringing back a familiar face in the backfield and releasing a beloved teammate. Running back Spencer Ware, who previously spent three seasons at Arrowhead Stadium, will be returning and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter has officially been waived.

We have signed free agent RB Spencer Ware. WR Gehrig Dieter has been waived. pic.twitter.com/qHQ5tl6Mhg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 3, 2019

Ware first joined the Chiefs as a free agent signing in 2015. After three years in Kansas City, he became a free agent in 2019. In his time away, Ware played for the Colts, but his time was cut short when he required surgery on his ankle, then was shortly released following the procedure. The 28-year-old then did a physical for the Arizona Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders earlier this campaign but did not sign with either franchise.

Ware has over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns with Kansas City during his previous tenure with the team. His knowledge of the offensive playbook likely contributed to Kansas City’s decision to re-sign him.

Although he didn’t have a team to call home until now, Ware made great use of his time in the form of philanthropic efforts. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the former Seattle Seahawk surprised many deserving families in the Kansas City area with $25 Walmart gift cards.

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Spencer Ware blessed families at Gregg/Klice Community Center with $25 Walmart gift cards. #KCParks pic.twitter.com/9l6UZNnsrR — KCMO Parks and Rec (@KCMOParks) December 1, 2019

Injuries in the Backfield Sparked Ware’s Return

A rib injury to Damien Williams and a hamstring sprain to Darrel Williams left head coach Andy Reid with just veteran running back LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson in the backfield. Both scored in the Chiefs’ 40-9 victory against AFC West foes the Oakland Raiders. For Thompson, it was the 23-year-old’s first career touchdown.

The @DTRAINN5 has left the station 🚂 pic.twitter.com/nqqztXwdDg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 2, 2019

Shady McCoy currently leads Kansas City in rushing with 410 yards. In providing an injury status about about Darrel Williams, Andy Reid confessed that it “looked like he had a hamstring, and that didn’t look very good,” possibly hinting that he’ll be missing in action when the Chiefs head to Foxboro for an AFC Championship rematch against the New England Patriots.

If the injury to starting running back Damien Williams looks to be ongoing, this could mean good news for Thompson, who had 11 carries for 44 yards on Sunday.

The Chiefs Could Become AFC West Champions With a Win on Sunday

The Chiefs are arguably facing one of their toughest opponents on Sunday, but a win against the Patriots could mean one chance closer at a spot in the playoffs and their fourth straight divisional title.

Chiefs fans should be aggressively rooting for the Tennessee Titans this weekend, as they head to Oakland to take on the Raiders. Despite losing to Kansas City on Sunday and the New York Jets in Week 12, the Raiders are still in the divisional title race, sitting three games behind the Chiefs. Should Tennessee get the best of Oakland, then the Chiefs are champions of the AFC West and through to the playoffs.

The Patriots fell to the Houston Texans in Week 13, so they’ll be playing with sort of a vengeance and a penchant for revenge. It’s certainly one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend, with both teams looking to inch one step closer to the Lombardi Trophy.