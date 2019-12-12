Ten Former NFL Players Accused of Defrauding NFL Health Care Program

Thursday morning, the Washington Post broke a story detailing how 10 former Washington Redskins players, including running back Clinton Portis, were charged by the Justice Department for “defrauding a health care program for retired players of nearly $4 million.”

The Justice Department has also said that it will be filing charges against two other former players, as well.

After an investigation by the FBI, charges were filed against the following former NFL players: Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Frederick Bennett, Correll Buckhalter, Etric Pruitt, Carlos Rodgers, and Portis.

The two other former players the Justice Department plans on charging are said to be former wide receiver Joe Horn and wide receiver Reche Caldwell.

Portis has not yet been arrested, but he is expected to surrender himself at some point Thursday. Four NFL players have been arrested so far for allegedly submitting false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which allowed them to be reimbursed for medical equipment such as hyperbaric chambers and ultrasound machines, which cost approximately $40,000-$50,000.

The former players fabricated numerous documents and recruited others into their scheme, the Washington Post’s report stated.