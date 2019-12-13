Clippers’ Injury Report Against the Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley’s Status Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently on a six-game road trip. They have already competed in four of the six games and have gone 3-1 so far. The Clippers will play game five tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Overall, the Clippers currently post a 19-7 record and place second in the Western Conference so far this season, while the Timberwolves have a 10-14 record and place 10th in the West.

The Clippers will have a few players sidelined tonight, as the team is suffering a few major injuries. Ahead of tonight’s game, the Clippers released their injury report and both Patrick Beverley (concussion) and Landry Shamet (high left ankle sprain) are listed as “OUT”. JaMychal Green is listed as “questionable” and Rodney McGruder is listed as “probable”. Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are mentioned on the report, so they are cleared to play.

Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet are out, JaMychal Green is questionable and Rodney McGruder is provable vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/IK3BBLfTSn — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) December 12, 2019

Clippers’ Injuries

The Clippers are currently missing Beverley, Shamet, Green and McGruder who are all injured. Beverley who has been starting all season long suffered a concussion during Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. With just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter, Beverley was guarding OG Anunoby when he ran into a screen set by Marc Gasol and took an elbow to the head. The Chicago native immediately fell to the ground and was later taken out of the game. Beverley did not return as he suffered a concussion, per the Los Angeles Clippers. Bev left the game with 11 points, two assists and four rebounds.

Patrick Beverley has gone to the locker room. Here's the play: pic.twitter.com/WdhAlqxE4O — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 12, 2019

Shamet is also missing tonight’s game as he is suffered a high left ankle sprain against the Raptors during their first encounter at home on Nov. 11. With only 1:45 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Shamet was defending Fred VanVleet who was going up for an attempted layup when his foot appeared to make contact with Shamet’s left foot. Shamet was taken down and was helped off of the court and didn’t return. Shamet left the court with six points, two assists and one rebound. It was later determined that the guard suffered a Grade 2 high sprain on his left ankle. Since his injury, Shamet has missed a total of 16 games, tonight will be his 17th game out.

Green took a hard fall on Sunday during the Clippers’ victory over the Washington Wizards. It was ruled that he suffered a tailbone contusion and hasn’t played since. He has now missed a total of four games. If he doesn’t play tonight this will be his fifth game out. McGruder is another player on the Clippers to have suffered an injury this season. During the Clippers-Grizzlies game on Nov. 27, McGruder left the game early clutching his hamstring and has now missed 10 games. He can be expected back on the court tonight.

The Clippers are plagued with injuries so far this season and haven’t had a full healthy roster yet. They have missed time from Leonard (seven games), Beverley (two games), George (11 games), Shamet (16 games), Green (four games) and McGruder (10 games). The Clippers are still dominating on the court despite not having a full roster. Once all players are able to contribute during games, the Clippers can be expected to annihilate all of their competitors. Tip-off tonight is at 6:30 p.m. PST.