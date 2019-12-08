Clippers’ Injury Report for First Set of Back-to-Back Games, Wizards

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently on a six-game road trip. Their first game took place on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers were annihilated by the Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, 119-91.

Today, the team is looking to redeem themselves in their game against the Washington Wizards. Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the Clippers’ injury report for today’s game does not list either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder are listed as out, while JaMychal Green is questionable.

Clippers’ Six-Game Road Trip

The Clippers currently post a 16-7 record and place fourth in the Western Conference. They started off their six-game road trip with a devastating loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers could not find their rhythm all game long and played awful as they lost by 28 points. There was no excuse, as both Leonard and George were in the game. The first time that the Clippers played against the Bucks this season, they only lost by five points, 129-124, but they didn’t have either of their dynamic duo. Antetokounmpo was a beast on the court and proved to be difficult to guard, scoring 27 points. One basket was a dunk that Giannis soared over seven-foot center Ivica Zubac to score.

Giving out posters on his birthday 🥳 What a guy @Giannis_An34. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3KObIEeuxW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 7, 2019

“Now he is eating players,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said, per ESPN. “Great players do that. They understand when someone gets the best of them or a team gets the best of them, they don’t cry about it. They look at it and say, I’ve got to get better.”

Now, the Clippers will go up against the Washington Wizards who post a 7-14 record and place 12th in the Eastern Conference. Last Sunday the Clippers defeated the Wizards at home, 150-125. The Clippers were on fire as they outscored Washington by 25 points in the first half, 82-57. Leonard had a beautiful poster dunk at the end of the game against two defenders and led the team with 34 points, three assists and six rebounds. George trailed Leonard and closed out the game with 31 points, one assist and eight boards.

When two defenders aren't enough to stop a Kawhi Leonard poster! 💀 pic.twitter.com/LwRAlVEHYN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2019

Currently, The Klaw is averaging 24.5 points, 7.7 boards and 5.2 assists and PG is averaging 22.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. The Clippers’ road trip also consists of games against the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls. According to the L.A. Times, it is likely that both Shamet and McGruder will return sometime during the team’s road trip. Shamet has been out the last 13 games due to a high ankle sprain he suffered on Nov. 11 against the Toronto Raptors. McGruder has been out the last four games as he strained his right hamstring Nov. 27 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet is currently averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game while McGruder as tallied an average of four points, 2.4 boards and .8 assists a game.

Today’s tip off against the Washington Wizards is at 3 p.m. PST. The team will take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night for their second half of back-to-back games. It is likely that Leonard will be ‘out’ due to load management.