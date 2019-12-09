Clippers’ Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Status

Last night the Los Angeles Clippers took victory on the road over the Washington Wizards, 135-119. This game was the first half of their scheduled back-to-back games as tonight the Clippers play against the Indiana Pacers.

As reported by Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the Clippers’ injury report lists Kawhi Leonard as OUT for tonight’s game. JaMychal Green, Landry Shamet, and Rodney McGruder will also be sidelined tonight. Per Clippers Nation, Leonard is out due to left-knee management.

Clippers vs. Wizards

The Clippers are currently on a six-game road trip. Their victory over the Wizards last night was their second game on the road and came after a devastating loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 119-91. Last night, the team looked to redeem themselves and earned a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. It was in the second quarter where things started to get a little rocky. The Clippers put in their bench players who could not keep up with the Wizards. The Wizards were able to outscore the Clippers and even gained a lead midway through the second. The Clippers put back in their starters who stole the lead once again to end the half ahead by one, 65-64.

To start off the first half, Leonard went down to the floor after he and Washington’s Isaac Bonga got tangled up. He then got up holding his left knee with both hands. Leonard didn’t let the pain get to him though and continued to dominate. He closed out the game with 34 points, 19 of them were in the second half. After Leonard’s fall he was asked in a post-game interview what exactly had happened.

“Just kind of coming off a screen and got tripped up,” Leonard said via ESPN. “It was good. Just making sure everything was good.”

Leonard also posted 11 boards and five assists to go along with his 34 points. Clippers’ other superstar Paul George trailed Leonard with 27 points, six assists and six boards. Montrezl Harrell also dominated on the court last night and tallied 20 points and five boards. Davis Bertans led the Wizards with 25 points, two assists and three boards.

Clippers vs. Pacers

Tonight the Clippers will play against the Indiana Pacers without Leonard. They will have PG though who used to play for Indiana during his rookie years. George was the No. 10 overall pick during the 2010 NBA Draft by the Pacers. George spent six seasons with the team before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. After last night’s game PG-13 told ESPN he would be playing against his former team.

“I spent the longest part of my career in Indiana,” George said. “A lot of those people there are still family to me. So, absolutely, it’ll always be [of] significance coming back to Indiana.”

The Clippers may not have Leonard but George is also a superstar and has had an incredible start to the season. He is currently averaging 23 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists. Right now, the Clippers post a 17-7 record and place second in the Western Conference, while the Pacers post a 15-8 record and place sixth in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 4 p.m. PST.