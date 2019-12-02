Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Does One Hand Jam in Blowout Game Against Wizards [Watch]

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers were seeking an eight-game win streak in their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately, the Clippers fell short to the Spurs and closed out their three game road trip with a loss, 107-97. This was the first time that the team’s dynamic duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lost together since their season debut against the Boston Celtics.

The Clippers were back at home tonight and defeated the Washington Wizards in a blowout game, 150-125. At the end of the game, Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard went up for a one-hand jam against two defenders. Leonard ended the game with 34 points, three assists and six boards.

When two defenders aren't enough to stop a Kawhi Leonard poster! 💀 pic.twitter.com/LwRAlVEHYN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2019

Clippers vs Wizards Game Recap

To start the game, George came out hot for the Clippers, shooting and scoring his first bucket (3-pointer) of the game. He tallied five points early on, which was his total points in the Clippers’ game against the Spurs. At the first timeout, Leonard already had eight points and George had five points, edging the Clippers ahead, 15-12. George kept pouring them in, ending the first quarter with 15 points and three boards. The Clippers led the Wizards before the second quarter, 39-35.

The Clippers continued to show their dominance gaining a 16-point lead, 65-45. With just 4:53 left in the first half, JaMychal Green took a hard fall under the hoop but got back up and rang in both free throws. George kept up the heat and scored another three to get himself up to 21 points with only 13 minutes of action. The Clippers ended the half on top, 82-57 . According to Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, this was the fifth time in franchise history that the Clippers scored 80+ points in the first half. George closed the half with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

The Clippers showed no remorse going into the third quarter. The Wizards finally started to answer back with about four minutes left in the third, trimming down the Clippers biggest lead of the game, 27 to just 13. The Clippers clapped back and gained an 18-point lead, to end the third quarter, 116-98. George remained the highest scorer on the Clippers’ end with 29 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

The last minutes of the game were ugly as the Clippers gained a 32-point lead, 143-111. The Wizards could not stop the Clippers who ultimately defeated them, 150-125. George ended the game with 31 points, one assist and eight boards. Montrezl Harrell rang in 23 points, one assist and 15 boards, becoming the first Clipper in franchise history to have 20+ points and 15+ rebounds coming off of the bench, according to Clippers reporter Mirjam Swanson.

The Clippers are now 12-1 at home, a franchise best. They took their only loss at home against the Milwaukee Bucks (129-124), without either of their superstars PG-13 or the Klaw. They now post a 15-6 record and place third in the Western Conference. The Clippers will now host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.