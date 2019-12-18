Clippers’ Lou Williams on Montrezl Harrell Possibly Stripping Him of Third Consecutive Sixth Man of the Year Award

The Clippers have been living up to fans expectations this season as they became favorites this past summer to win this year’s title. The team has not yet played with a full healthy roster but have still managed to place second in the Western Conference while posting a 21-8 record. The team has an amazing starting five with their dynamic duo, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as their star players. They also have dominant players coming off of the bench with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. These two players dominate on the court and put in work when their numbers are called.

Williams has made a successful career out of being a sixth man as he has received NBA’s award for 6th Man of the Year in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He is again a top contender to earn this year’s award, as he is currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 boards and 6.3 assists a game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three.

Harrell has also proved that he plays a crucial role on the Clippers’ roster as he is a beast every time he takes the court. He is putting up big numbers this season and is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds two assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57.4% from the field. With numbers like these, Montrez is also a legitimate contender to be crowned this seasons 6th Man of the Year.

In a post-game interview by Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints Williams commented on the possibility of Montrez stripping him of his third consecutive 6th Man of the Year Award.

“Of course. Y’all can start building that story now. Yes is my answer. If anybody does it, I want it to be Trez,” Williams said.

Lou Williams Against the Phoenix Suns

Last night the Los Angeles Clippers brutally defeated the Phoenix Suns at home, 120-99. Williams struggled during the first half of the game as he only recorded three points at the half and was 1-of-6 from the field. He also tallied three turnovers before the second half of the game. In a post-game interview with Fox Sports San Diego, Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers said that he spoke to Williams about his performance at the half.

“I jokingly told him at halftime, “are you gonna make a shot today?” I was just kidding around… but he may have taken it seriously,” Rivers said.

Williams might have taken Doc’s comments to heart as he was on fire for the second half of the game. He went on an 11-0 run and closed out the game with 20 points, eight assists and two boards. It was during the fourth quarter where Lou really took charge, draining back-to-back 3-pointers, a layup and another three. In a post-game interview posted by Azarly, the three-time 6th Man of the Year revealed what it is like when he gets hot.

“I blank out to be honest with you. Literally, if the crowd was chanting or saying something, I promise you, I didn’t hear it… When I’m in the zone like that, my goal is just to put up numbers,” Williams said.

The Clippers play against the Houston Rockets tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. PST.