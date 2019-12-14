Colts Update WR T.Y. Hilton’s Injury Status for Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver is trending in the right direction with his recent calf injury, but there are no guarantees yet that T.Y. Hilton will be ready to play against the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Hilton had limited work in practice this week and will be a game-time decision against the Saints (10-3) on Monday night, opening the window for him to return to the field for the first time since his team’s loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 21, per The Athletic’s Stephen Holder. Reich also said the team wanted him to be “100 percent” and to “make sure he feels right and that we make sure he’s good.”

“I’m not saying it’s out of the question at all,” Reich said via Holder. “We have an extra day and maybe he can get there.”

T.Y. Hilton stopped in the locker room briefly and clarified that today was a scheduled day off and not related to a setback of any kind. Doesn't mean he's going to play, but I just wanted to be specific about that. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 14, 2019

Hilton has played in just seven games this season after also missing time earlier this season with a quad injury, but he has averaged 10.8 yards on 35 catches during his limited availability and would be a welcomed addition to a Colts team clinging to the last of its playoff hopes.

