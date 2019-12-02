Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Names Starting Kicker After Veteran Tryouts

The Dallas Cowboys‘ Rolodex updated, head coach Jason Garrett declared Monday that Brett Maher will remain the team’s kicker for the remainder of the season.

“Those three guys did a nice job for us, but Brett is going to be our kicker going forward,” Garrett said, per The Athletic.



Despite the recent vote of confidence in its struggling incumbent, the Cowboys opted to host competition for Maher. The team worked out three veteran kickers — Nick Rose, Austin MacGinnis and Tristan Vizcaino — following Sunday’s afternoon practice, Dallas’ first ahead of its Thursday night matchup at Chicago.

“We’re bringing three different kickers in — not to say we’re making that decision,” Garrett said, per the club’s official website. “We just want to see these guys, just like we would if we were bringing in other players at other positions.”

Rose, 25, was the biggest name of the trio, having played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Houston Texans since entering the NFL as a 2016 undrafted free agent.

MacGinnis and Vizcaino have never appeared in a regular-season contest.

Say this for the embattled Garrett: There’s no settling for inconsistency on special teams. He challenged Maher to shape up or risk getting shipped out while delicately preserving Maher’s confidence after bringing his potential replacement into The Star.