Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Diagnosed With New Injury, Undergoes MRI

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder injury heading into a winner-take-all showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed Wednesday that Prescott hurt his shoulder in the team’s Week 15 blowout of the Los Angeles Rams. He was injured in the first half of the 44-21 win, when Rams linebacker Clay Matthews landed on him, and played through the pain.

Prescott underwent an MRI which returned “positive” results, though he isn’t expected to throw during Wednesday’s practice and could be just a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

“Hard to function right now,” Garrett said of Prescott’s shoulder.



Jason Garrett said Dak sustained the injury to his shoulder in the first half. This was the biggest impact I could remember to his shoulder in the game: pic.twitter.com/feLYgtLGNi — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 18, 2019

While also playing through dual hand ailments — a sprained left hand and an injury to his right index finger, taped up in the opening frame — Prescott completed 15-of-23 balls for 212 yards and two touchdowns against Los Angeles, finishing with a sparkling 123.8 QB rating.

Prescott, the NFL’s second-leading passer, is obviously crucial to the 7-7 Cowboys’ chances of defeating Philly on Sunday, clinching the NFC East title in the process. He threw for 239 yards, one TD and an INT in the first meeting, a 37-10 Dallas drubbing.

For what it’s worth, Eagles coach Doug Pederson fully believes Dak will be ready to attempt the season sweep.

“He’s not gonna miss this game, so it doesn’t affect our preparation at all,” Pederson said Wednesday.



Dak Prescott did not throw a pass during the individual drills the media was allowed to watch. He also barely moved his right arm as the team conducted jumping jack exercises. pic.twitter.com/4wp5daVD6e — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 18, 2019

Cooper Rush is the lone backup signal-caller on the 53-man roster. The team has Clayton Thorson stashed on the practice squad.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Aikman Breaks News of Prescott Finger Injury; Cowboys Respond

Tucked away in the FOX broadcast of the Rams-Cowboys tilt, color commentator and legendary Dallas QB Troy Aikman reported that Prescott sustained a hairline fracture on the tip of his right index finger. Obviously, this was worse than the club, and Prescott, made it seem. Some serious scoopage from Aikman.

Except it wasn’t. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, echoing a plugged-in source, refuted Aikman’s report. Per the source, Prescott sustained a severe contusion to the tip of the finger, which resulted in bleeding. No breaks or cracks, however.

On Monday, Garrett addressed Aikman’s breaking news. The longtime head man and former quarterback himself, naturally, wouldn’t “get into the medical part.” But he lauded Prescott’s toughness and ability to manage pain.

“I’ve never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think a lot of quarterbacks have had jammed fingers, and they’ve dealt with different things. It’s hard obviously. Having the ball in your hand and feeling good is a big part of throwing the ball well. But Dak’s a tough guy. Dak’s a physically tough guy. He’s a mentally tough guy. So whatever he’s dealing with, he doesn’t let a lot of people know about it. He goes out and does his job and he was able to do that again yesterday.”

Prescott Snubbed from 2020 Pro Bowl

Four Cowboys offensive players were selected to the league’s annual all-star game the NFL announced Tuesday night. But not Dak. His running back (Ezekiel Elliott) made the cut, though, as did three of his starting five blockers (Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick).

Proving the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest centered around name recognition — and little else — Prescott didn’t earn the nod despite totaling 4,334 passing yards (and counting) amid a career season. The NFC QBs are Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers, neither of whom rank among the top-five.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Tried Replacing Jason Garrett With Super Bowl-Winning Coach: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL