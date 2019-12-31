Former Cowboys Starter Again Suspended Indefinitely by NFL

This should be the end of the road for Rolando McClain.

The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, who last played for the team in 2015 before facing a slew of legal and personal issues, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday for violating the substance-abuse policy.

It’s unclear what led to his latest punishment.

Pushing 31, McClain was conditionally reinstated in September from a prior indefinite suspension with the hope of making a professional comeback, provided he kept his nose clean — literally and figuratively. Obviously, that didn’t go to plan.

The Cowboys, who technically retained his rights, released McClain on Sept. 2. He immediately reverted to free agency but drew zero interest.

A 2010 first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, McClain was acquired by the Cowboys in 2014 following a season-ending injury to inside linebacker Sean Lee. He appeared in 13 games that year, starting 12, and made 81 tackles, three pass deflections, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble.

McClain re-upped with the Cowboys on a one-year deal in 2015 and, after serving a four-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy, started 11 games at ILB, notching 80 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks, an interception and defensive touchdown.

He again was re-signed to a one-year pact in 2016 but never saw the field. McClain was banned 10 games for another policy violation — his second — and failed a drug test midway through the campaign, leading to his indefinite ousting. It was reported soon after that he’d developed an addiction to codeine.

Cowboys Sign Six to Future Deals

In the first sign the offseason has indeed arrived for the Cowboys, the team on Monday signed tight end Cole Hikutini, defensive end Daniel Wise, running back Jordan Chunn, cornerback D.J. White, center Marcus Henry, and wide receiver Tevin Jones to reserve/future contracts.

Most of these players finished the 2019 campaign on Dallas’ practice squad. Jones was the latest addition, joining the club on Dec. 18 after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Chunn was among a trio of RBs who helped replace Ezekiel Elliott this summer amid the two-time rushing champion’s fight for a new contract. He appeared in all four preseason games, carrying 16 times for 49 yards and adding nine receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Chunn was released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad. But with Zeke’s standoff spilling over into September, the team bumped him to the 53-man squad for their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. Chunn played 16 snaps for Dallas — all on special teams — in their 35-17 conquest of the Giants.

Henry, who’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, entered the league in 2016 as a UDFA signed by the New Orleans Saints. He played in four preseason contests as a rookie, then spent the 2017 season in the Austin, Texas-based Spring League. He most recently had a second tour of duty in New Orleans, where he registered four preseason appearances. New Orleans chopped him on Aug. 31.

A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, White has been a nomad since August, sharing proverbial cups of coffee with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, tallying 10 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception. White, cut by Kansas City in 2017, briefly yo-yoed between the Colts’ active roster and practice squad in 2018 before being released. He spent last year out of football. In 2019, he’s been on the move — a lot.

White joined the Redskins on Aug. 2 and was waived Aug. 31. He landed on the Eagles’ practice team on Sept. 30. The Falcons poached him from Philly on Oct. 8. White appeared in one game for Atlanta prior to his Oct. 28 waiving.

