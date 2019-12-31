Cowboys Take Surprising Course of Action with Jason Garrett: Report

Black Monday came and went, and Jason Garrett remains employed by the Dallas Cowboys.

There has been, and will be, no decision on Garrett’s future as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach, at least until Tuesday. The embattled 53-year-old held his exit interview with owner Jerry Jones and VP Stephen Jones — originally scheduled for noon — late Monday afternoon, after both Garrett and Jerry addressed the players.

Local Cowboys media, camped out at The Star, was shooed from the facility because no announcement on Garrett was forthcoming.

Cowboys pr sending us home. No news on Jason Garrett's future with team right now. We'll keep you posted. Happy Monday! — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2019

The hold-up apparently stems from Garrett’s exit interviews with team personnel, standard end-of-season protocol. One Cowboys player told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News he was unable to meet with Garrett on Monday since there was “too long a line.” The player is expected to visit the soon-to-be-former (?) head man on Tuesday.

The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reports Garrett and the Joneses are scheduled to speak again following the exit interviews. And it’s essentially a formality.

“Jason Garrett’s meeting with the Jones family is concluded. Cowboys have nothing scheduled for today at The Star. Don’t read anything into this delay. It doesn’t change the inevitable. It’s still a matter of when, not if,” Moore tweeted.



Jerry Jones claimed after Sunday’s season-ending victory over the Redskins that while he envisions making wholesale changes, there’s “no door shut here tonight” and no “sharable timeline” in mind regarding Garrett’s fate.