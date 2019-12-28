Danny Green Sounds off on Why the Lakers Are Struggling

The Los Angeles Lakers were once riding a 10-game win streak up until their loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1, 114-100. After their loss against the Mavericks they picked themselves up and won their next seven consecutive games. Then, things took a turn for the worse. The last time that the Lakers earned victory was on Dec. 15 against the Atlanta Hawks. They are currently riding a four game losing streak as they have lost their last few games against the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Their most devastating loss was to their rival team, the Clippers on Christmas day. The marquee matchup had the Lakers favored to win the game, but the Lakers somehow blew their 12-point lead at the half and took an L to the Clippers, 111-106. Lakers guard Danny Green pointed to the team’s lack of pace when asked about the team’s struggles. Due to the team’s slow ball movement, Green said that the team is unable to utilize their superstar Anthony Davis which results in multiple losses.

“I think pace more so than anything,” Green said per SB Nation. “Not just force feeding him in the post all of the time, but obviously getting him in pick and roll situations, getting him downhill, letting him play pick and pop. But us moving the ball faster, better and just getting up the floor faster allows the defense not to be set and also allows him to get in more pick and roll situations where he’s downhill, attacking the rim.”

Danny Green’s Thoughts

After the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers, Green was very critical of himself and blamed the loss on his late fouls.

“Danny Green has to not foul. At the end of the game it’s that simple,” Green said.

After a few days of watching film, reflection and practice, Green now blames the team’s lack of rhythm for missed shots.

“I think that’s kind of why our rhythm is a little broken or shaken,” Green said. “By the fourth quarter, a lot of our guys are out of rhythm, probably missing some shots that we normally make because the ball hasn’t moved or the pace isn’t the same as it usually is to start the game.”

According to SBNation, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA in pace. Though Green thinks that the team can improve in some areas, he is still hopeful that his squad can turn things around.

“I think we’re all on the same page. Our chemistry is still great off the court. On the court, it’s just keeping the rhythm,” Green said. “Obviously, it’s December. it’s still early. We’re still trying to get there. We’re not expecting to play a full 48 minutes perfect, but we should still be a little more alert, play a little harder and more focused and locked in. These next couple stretch of games we’re probably going to have to lock in and focus more on putting two halves together.”

Despite the team’s four-game losing streak, they still boast the best record in the West, 24-7. Tonight they play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. PST.